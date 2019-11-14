It's just Navy.
Maybe not this season. This one might be a tough one. A real tough one. Maybe the toughest home game of the season for Notre Dame (7-2). What do the Irish need to do defensively to slow Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry (10:20)? How about on offense (20:50)? Could this be the defining game for Notre Dame's season (34:05). And are there any bold predictions of — gasp! — an upset as the 273-game sellout streak of Notre Dame Stadium ends (40:19)?
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.