Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said it best less than 10 minutes into his meeting Monday with the media.
"Are we going to get to Virginia Tech?"
We do in this week's version of Pod of Gold Extra Point, where Tom Noie and Carter Karels are joined by Virginia Tech beat writer Mike Barber of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch. There's more than just a big dose of Hokie football. We also talk some Buzz Williams, how the ACC feels about Notre Dame (22:37), where the road trip to South Bend ranks in terms of other ACC stops (24:10) and the trouble in finding the ACC Network (25:50).
Oh, and there's a little more talk about Michigan (30:00), some Trick or Treat (46:10) and predictions for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech (54:18).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
