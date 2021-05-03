Jordan Johnson's freshman year will end in the next two weeks.
It will also mark the end of his Notre Dame career.
On Monday, the former five-star wide receiver recruit announced that he will be entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.
"I am looking for a fresh start and look forward to seeing what is next for me," Johnson wrote at the end of his statement posted on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Johnson enrolled at Notre Dame last year out of DeSmet Jesuit in St. Louis. He played in just two games as a freshman — South Florida and Boston College — and did not record a catch.
Rivals rated Johnson as a five-star prospect and ranked him as the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 28 overall in the 2020 class. 247Sports slated Johnson as a four-star recruit, the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 62 overall.
This story will be updated.
May 3, 2021