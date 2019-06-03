Former Notre Dame All-Americans Aaron Taylor and Todd Lyght are among 76 former FBS stars on the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
The National Football Foundation and college hall announced the names Monday, along with five coaching candidates from the FBS, and 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
The announcement of the 2020 Class will be made in January 2020, in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.
Lyght is currently Notre Dame cornerbacks coach. As a player, he was a unanimous All-American in 1989 and earned consensus honors in 1990.
Taylor was a two-time All-American (1992-93) and won the 1993 Lombardi Award.
Receiver/kick returner Rocket Ismail, on the ballot last year with Taylor, is a member of the 2019 class, announced in January. He was ND’s 47th player selection and the third in the past five years.
