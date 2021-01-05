Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Colin Grunhard didn’t waste much time in choosing his graduate transfer destination. On Tuesday, Grunhard announced on Twitter his commitment to Kansas.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Grunhard joined Notre Dame’s program in 2017 as a walk-on and didn’t see the field as a freshman. He made appearances in three games as a sophomore, seven games as a junior and three games as a senior.
Grunhard spent most of his career as a reserve center. Head coach Brian Kelly put him on scholarship at the end of the 2019 season.
Grunhard, the son of former Notre Dame offensive lineman Tim Grunhard (1986-89), attended Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kan.
He should have two years of eligibility remaining at Kansas.