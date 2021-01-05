Colin Grunhard

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Colin Grunhard announced Tuesday his transfer commitment to Kansas.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Colin Grunhard didn’t waste much time in choosing his graduate transfer destination. On Tuesday, Grunhard announced on Twitter his commitment to Kansas.

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Grunhard joined Notre Dame’s program in 2017 as a walk-on and didn’t see the field as a freshman. He made appearances in three games as a sophomore, seven games as a junior and three games as a senior.

Grunhard spent most of his career as a reserve center. Head coach Brian Kelly put him on scholarship at the end of the 2019 season.

Grunhard, the son of former Notre Dame offensive lineman Tim Grunhard (1986-89), attended Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kan.

He should have two years of eligibility remaining at Kansas.

