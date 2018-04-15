Former Notre Dame defensive end, Jay Hayes, who announced plans to leave the Irish on April 6, has committed to play his fifth year at Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-4, 289-pound senior from Brooklyn, N.Y., shared the news Sunday on Twitter following an official visit with the Sooners.
"Officially an Oklahoma Sooner! #TakeOver #BoomerSooner," Hayes tweeted.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley retweeted Hayes' tweet.
Hayes totaled 39 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack in his 26 career games with the Irish. He played in all 13 games last season and would have likely been a contributor again in 2018 had he decided to stay.
When Hayes gave his verbal commitment to Notre Dame in 2012, former Irish defensive coordinator Bob Diaco was recruiting him for Notre Dame. Diaco recently joined Oklahoma's staff as a defensive analyst. Former Irish defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks serves as Oklahoma's assistant defensive coordinator.
If Hayes graduates in May, he will be immediately eligible to play for the Sooners in the fall.
Officially an Oklahoma Sooner! #TakeOver #BoomerSooner— Jay Hayes (@JayHayesNY) April 15, 2018
Can’t wait to check out Oklahoma this weekend for my official visit! S/o to all the OU fans. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bWYepYB5wP— Jay Hayes (@JayHayesNY) April 10, 2018
