Former Notre Dame football player Dan Shannon, a team captain and All-American in 1954, died Monday. He was 86.
Shannon, who played linebacker and end for the Irish from 1951-54, left a legacy at Notre Dame that extended well beyond his playing days. He served as the president of the university’s Monogram Club from 1995-97. His son, Gerard, and grandson, John, also played football for the Irish.
Gerard Shannon played cornerback in the 1980s and John Shannon just finished his four-year career as Notre Dame’s long snapper by winning the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s top long snapper for 2019.
Dan Shannon, who was living in Lake Barrington, Ill., was born in Chicago on Aug. 15, 1933. He attended Mount Carmel High School and graduated from Notre Dame in 1955 with an accounting degree. Dan Shannon served in the Air Force for four years, worked as a certified public accountant and was elected president of the Chicago Park District from 1969-73.
Working with the Chicago Park District, Shannon helped host the first Special Olympics competition at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968. Shannon also served on the board for Misericordia, which provides homes for people with developmental disabilities, and the board for Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago.