Roughly five weeks after wading into the transfer portal, Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Gemnark Heath has found a new home.
With an ND degree in hand by December the 6-foot-1, 220-pound native of Sweden will head back to his adopted home of California and enroll at UCLA for the spring semester.
The senior announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.
Chapter IV. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/Zq39NTlewj— Jordan Genmark Heath (@SwedishBlackGuy) October 11, 2020
Genmark Heath could have two seasons of eligibility remaining following a graduate transfer, because the NCAA has agreed to give all fall athletes an extra season of eligibility with an extra year to complete it due to COVID-19.
UCLA didn’t offer Genmarrk Heath a scholarship out of San Diego Cathedral Catholic High, when 247Sports rated him as a four-star recruit and the No. 23 safety in the 2017 class. Rivals ranked him as a three-star recruit and the No. 67 athlete, a designation for players with uncertain position projections.
He originally committed to Cal, then flipped to Notre Dame shortly before National Signing Day in the 2017 recruiting cycle.
Genmark Heath played in all 39 games of his first three seasons at Notre Dame. His role was mostly limited to special teams with one start at linebacker coming against Northwestern in 2018 when starter Drue Tranquill was laboring with an injury.
Genmark Heath, who honed his game growing up in Sweden by watching YouTube videos of football, recorded 42 tackles and one sack in his Notre Dame career.
With 2019 starting buck linebacker Asmar Bilal having exhausted his eligibility, Genmark Heath was penciled in during the offseason as having the inside track to replace him.
When sophomore Marist Liufau and junior Shayne Simon leaped over him in August training camp and with sophomore Jack Kiser surging, Genmark Heath submitted his name in the transfer portal five days before ND’s Sept. 12 season opener with Duke.
"Making this decision wasn't easy, but I believe that it's the right decision,” Genmark Heath said at the time.