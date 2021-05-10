The plan for offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons as April became May was to open the 2021 college football season Labor Day Sunday Night at Doak Campbell Stadium.
That plan hasn't changed for Gibbons, even after he announced less than a week ago his intention to leave the Notre Dame football program as a graduate transfer. Less than a week after making that decision official, Gibbons found his new school.
It's one that will play his old school on that Labor Day Sunday Night in the 2021 opener for both programs.
Gibbons announced via social media late Monday that he would enroll at Florida State University. Gibbons will have immediate eligibility and possibly two seasons of eligibility remaining.
"I’m excited to announce my commitment to Florida State University. I look forward to helping (Coach Mike Norvell) ... and my new teammates win football games while pursing my graduate education in the Sunshine State," Gibbons wrote.
A former three-star recruit, the 6-foot4, 309-pound Gibbons is a native of Clearwater, Fla.
Gibbons played in 11 of 12 games, mainly on special teams, in 2020 for the Irish. He made one start — against Syracuse on Senior Day and his final game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Florida State finished 3-6 overall, 2-6 and 13th place in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference last season.