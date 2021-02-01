Former Notre Dame running back Jahmir Smith will continue his playing career in his home state of North Carolina.
On Monday, Smith announced he committed to Appalachian State as a graduate transfer. Smith stepped away from Notre Dame’s football program in October and cited needing to improve his mental health as a reason. Smith later entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Smith played in Notre Dame’s 2020 season opener against Duke, but he did not play again during his junior season. Smith rushed five times for 15 yards as a backup running back against Duke.
Smith, who joined the Irish as a three-star recruit out of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County in the 2018 class, finished his Notre Dame career with 53 carries for 223 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played. Rivals ranked Smith as the No. 20 running back in the 2018 class. 247Sports slated him No. 38 at the position.
Since the end of the 2020 season, seven Notre Dame players have entered the transfer portal. Safety Houston Griffith decided to remove himself from the portal and stay at Notre Dame. Smith became the fifth to pick a new home after center Colin Grunhard (Kansas), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona), wide receiver Jafar Armstrong (Illinois) and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (Texas) shared their choices.
Linebacker Jack Lamb has yet to announce his transfer destination since entering the portal last month.