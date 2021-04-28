Less than a month after putting his name into the transfer portal, former Notre Dame running back/wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman has a landing spot.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Edwardsville, Ill., product announced on Twitter Tuesday that he’ll continue his college football career at Western Kentucky. Because of the NCAA’s recent change to its transfer rules, Abdur-Rahman will be able to suit up for the Hilltoppers this fall instead of having to sit out a season.
Western Kentucky opens its season Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee-Martin. The Hilltoppers went 5-7 in 2020.
The former high school QB enrolled early at Notre Dame in the spring semester of 2019. His only game action at ND came last season in a 52-0 blowout of South Florida on Sept. 19. He did not record a statistic of any kind in that game.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I’ve committed to Western Kentucky University to continue my academic and athletic career. I want to give a huge thanks to the @WKUFootball program for believing in me. Can’t wait to get started!!🤝 pic.twitter.com/uL9miOQJNZ— kendall Abdur-Rahman (@kInG_keNdaLL22) April 27, 2021
Abdur-Rahman, a junior academically in the fall, could have as many as four years of eligibility at his new school, having redshirted in 2019 and having received the blanket COVID exemption in 2020.
Western Kentucky lists him as a sophomore on its 2021 roster.
Since the end of last season, on Jan. 1, nine players have hit the portal, not counting linebacker David Adams, who had medically retired but now wants to reverse that status at a new school.
Safety Houston Griffith put his name into the transfer portal but eventually elected to remain at Notre Dame.
The other eight have all committed to or enrolled at a new school. In addition to Abdur-Rahman, that group comprises wide receiver Jafar Armstrong (Illinois), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona), center Colin Grunhard (Kansas), running back Jahmir Smith (Appalachian State), linebacker Jack Lamb (Colorado), defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (Texas) and wide receiver Micah Jones (Illinois State).