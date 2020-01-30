Corey Robinson walked away from a promising future and flourishing present in football roughly three and a half years ago.
Thursday, the former Notre Dame wide receiver re-entered that world, though in a non-contact capacity. He has joined NBC Sports Group as a reporter and digital correspondent, beginning with coverage of Super Bowl LIV this week in Miami.
Per an NBC press release, Robinson will “contribute to coverage to a wide variety of properties across the NBC Sports portfolio on linear, digital and social platforms.”
The son of NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson retired from football in the summer before what would have been his senior season (2016) at ND, citing multiple concussions as the reason. He was Notre Dame’s class president at the time.
The San Antonio, Texas, product and 2017 ND grad played in 38 games over three seasons, starting five of them. He caught 65 passes for 896 yards and seven TDs in his Irish career.
“We’re excited to welcome Corey to the NBC Sports family and bring his perspective and energy to our team,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN.
“Corey’s experience on the field and as the Notre Dame student body president demonstrate his leadership and ability to connect with people. We look forward to helping him grow and develop as a host, reporter and contributor across our portfolio.”
