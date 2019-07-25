Kevin Stepherson’s college football hiatus has ended.
The former Notre Dame wide receiver has resurfaced at Jacksonville State, an FCS-level program in Jacksonville, Ala. He was listed on the team’s roster Thursday as KJ Stepherson with jersey No. 1 assigned to him.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Stepherson derailed his career with a slew of arrests during and after his time at Notre Dame. The first came in August 2016 when he and four teammates were pulled over in Fulton County. Stepherson received a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana and took a plea agreement to have the charge removed.
Stepherson was arrested twice in December 2017, first in Marshall County with charges of speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana, then again in St. Joseph County with a conversion charge for reportedly trying to shoplift a pair of sweatpants at Macy’s in Mishawaka.
Then Stepherson was arrested in Whitley County in January with another possession of marijuana charge.
In March 2018, Stepherson was sentenced to 180 days in Fulton County jail after violating his probation from the original possession of marijuana arrest. He was later sentenced to 60 days in Whitley County jail and 30 days in St. Joseph County jail, according to court records.
Stepherson was a productive receiver at Notre Dame when he played. He did not play football in 2018 after Kelly dismissed him from the program in January.
In his freshman year in 2016, Stepherson finished third on the team with 25 receptions for 462 yards and five touchdowns. In eight games as a sophomore, Stepherson caught 19 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns. He was suspended for the first four games of the season and the Citrus Bowl at season’s end.
Jacksonville State lists Stepherson, a product of Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast, as a redshirt junior on its roster, indicating he has two years of eligibility remaining. Because Jacksonville State is an FCS program, Stepherson should be eligible to play immediately and not required to sit out as a transfer. Messages sent to the Jacksonville State athletic department to provide clarity went unanswered Thursday.
Former Notre Dame staffer J.R. Sandlin serves as Jacksonville State’s tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. He joined the Gamecocks after spending the 2013 season as a recruiting analyst for the Irish.
