SOUTH BEND — Twitter turned R-rated, message boards melted down, and ABC college football savant Kirk Herbstreit heaved a deserved disrespect grenade at the Notre Dame football team getting pummeled at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.
“They didn’t show up,” Herbstreit said from the booth as Michigan closed out its soggy 45-14 domination of then-No. 8 ND. “Embarrassing performance by Notre Dame.”
The response in the recruiting world? More like a shrug.
“Especially since it’s Notre Dame and most of their commitments choose the school for more than just football,” said Mike Farrell, national recruiting director for Rivals.com. “That’s why they aren’t subject to as many decommitments as other schools. I’m sure it’s disappointing, but not a deal-breaker by any means.”
The Irish sit at 17 commitments in a 2020 recruiting class that can sign binding National Letters of Intent in December, and seven more juniors lined up in the nation’s No. 1 class per Rivals in the 2021 cycle.
ND likely will add two more names to the 2020 haul before signing day. If all goes well with Ohio State transfer safety Isaiah Pryor on his campus visit this weekend for No. 16 Notre Dame’s matchup Saturday with Virginia Tech (5-2), he’ll be one of them.
“I look at Notre Dame’s class in this cycle and I don’t see anyone right now that I would put into a gray area that’s committed but maybe not 100 percent,” said Steve Wiltfong, national recruiting director for 247Sports.
In the first 10 recruiting cycles of the coach Brian Kelly Era at ND, through the current freshman class, Kelly has pulled 51 players from other schools’ classes and lost 29. A record six of the latter came in the class signed after the 4-8 season of 2016.
“If losing becomes a trend, it’s a different story,” CBS Sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said. “But not one loss, no matter what it looks like.”
Added Farrell, “I know most of these ND commits talk to each other and keep each other positive.”
Life after Michael Young
Sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy made his first career start Saturday night in ND’s 31-point loss to Michigan, something that might have happened anyway even if Michael Young had made the trip to Ann Arbor and wasn’t all but delivered to the transfer portal at that point.
Now that the junior receiver is actually in the portal, as of Monday, and gathering info for his next destination, Young’s deletion from the roster doesn’t necessarily mean Lenzy’s role automatically expands significantly.
But there’s certainly that opportunity for him to do so.
Against the Wolverines, he wasn’t on the receiving end of any of Ian Book’s eight completions or backup QB Phil Jurkovec’s three, though he was targeted twice by Book — both times on third down.
Kelly said earlier this week that backups Lawrence Keys III and Javon McKinley could also push for increased playing time in Young’s absence, even though they play different wide receiver positions than Young/Lenzy.
“I just think that they all have to be in the rotation in some fashion,” Kelly said, “so we'll continue to get them involved as we move forward.”
All three have flashed their strengths, but Lenzy’s skill set — highlighted by his track speed — has the best potential to upgrade the Irish offense.
Blame it on SkyCam?
When it comes to TV viewership, Notre Dame has played to extremes this season, but the Irish are consistently a bigger ratings draw when playing on the road than at home so far this season.
Consider that Georgia-ND on Sept. 21 on CBS remains the most watched game of the college football season, on any network and in any time slot (5.4 rating, 9.29 million viewers). Yet ND’s Oct. 5 home game against Bowling Green had the smallest viewership (0.8 rating, 1.28 million viewers) of a game broadcast on NBC since the network became exclusive partners with ND in 1991.
And the Sept. 14 home game with New Mexico — the first to feature NBC’s expensive SkyCam toy as its primary play-by-play camera — tied for the second-lowest ever on NBC (1.0 rating, 1.5 million).
Overall, ND’s highest-rated of its four home games this season — USC on Oct. 12 (1.9, 3.16 million) — still can’t match the lowest of its three road games, Sept. 2 at Louisville on ABC (3.3, 5.6 million). Michigan-ND, despite the lopsided score, drew 6.75 million viewers, second Saturday among all games to Auburn-LSU (7.18 million).
Recruiting reflections
Notre Dame extended scholarship offers to just three quarterbacks in the 2017 recruiting cycle.
Two of the three will be on the field Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Junior Avery Davis, the second QB in the cycle to gain an offer, is no longer a quarterback. He started this season as a cornerback — his third position at ND — and has since moved back to running back.
The third QB to be offered in that cycle was Hendon Hooker, and the redshirt sophomore comes to South Bend this time as the Hokies’ starting quarterback and a big reason why Virginia Tech is surging.
In three games since replacing incumbent Ryan Willis, Hooker has completed 34 of 59 passes for 572 yards with seven TDs and no picks for a 178.2 pass-efficiency rating, a little over 30 points higher than ND starter Ian Book.
Virginia Tech this past winter had a handful of players enter the transfer portal, including Hooker, but he and leading rusher Deshawn McClease both elected to come back to Virginia Tech.
As for the third QB in that cycle and ND’s No. 1 target, Hunter Johnson passed on the Irish, committed to Tennessee, then committed to Clemson and then transferred to Northwestern. The former five-star product was dead last in the national pass-efficiency ratings as of last week.
That’s no longer the case, but only because he’s been benched and hasn’t played in enough games to qualify for the NCAA statistics.
Crawford named
Notre Dame grad senior cornerback Shaun Crawford was one of three players added this week to the nomination list for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Crawford has suffered three season-ending leg injuries during his time at ND and on Saturday returned from a dislocated elbow suffered in ND’s 35-20 win over Virginia on Sept. 28.
At the end of the season, three award winners will be chosen from the nominees and recognized during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
Taking stock
Six seasons into Notre Dame’s five-game-a-year scheduling agreement with the ACC, the Irish are starting to get a hang of things.
After a 9-6 start, ND has won 11 of the past 12 ACC matchups for a 20-7 record. That does not include the unscheduled playoff loss to Clemson last December.
Enter Snowman?
Saturday’s forecasted high is 39 degrees with a low of 29. There’s only a 20 percent chance, though, of precipitation at this juncture.
(2) comments
Gerry Faust vs the U Miami remember
Brian Kelly vs Alabama Clemson Georgia Michigan
time for change selection of ND Coach by trustees and distinguished ND former greats
We all need a good laugh after a big heartache
Get Charlie aka 40 million Weiss to give a long interview
''whats wrong whats right with ND football what are Charlies recommendations ??
I think we’ve seen that whether he keeps the classes together or not, he’s not going to win with them. He’s been here 10 years. Academics are the only real reason to come, and it’s a good life decision - but this isn’t a championship team or a championship-type program. Anyone with two eyes can see that. And it’s not a year, or two, or three years away from being one, either. Once someone has had the same job for 10 years, you know what they can do. We’ve seen the best Kelly can do, and clearly he would struggle to beat the Swinneys and Sabans of the world even if he DID have the talent to - which he doesn’t. His leadership is iffy. He calls a game very poorly (have we ever seen him outcoach anybody except himself?), his offense is stale, and his command of the quarterback situation is questionable at best. So let’s stop talking about “championship” this and that. We’re a borderline top-15 type of program with a coach to match. The sad part is, that’s fine with Swarbick as long as the cash keeps rolling in.
