Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec (15) gets sacked by Michigan’s Cameron McGrone (44) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maybe Phil Jurkovec’s fourth-quarter insertion into the most unexpectedly ugly chapter of the Brian Kelly decade of Notre Dame football turns out to be nothing more than a curiosity.
Maybe it shouldn’t be.
Those are the kind of questions the Irish head coach needs to be asking himself after 19th-ranked Michigan made No. 8 Notre Dame look like it was still unwinding during a bye week, Saturday night at Michigan Stadium — except for the monsoon-like conditions.
“How about the elements? I think our guys had fun with it,” Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh offered after just his second win over a top 10 team in 12 tries at his alma mater, a 45-14 perpetual bullying of the Irish.
It wasn’t just that the margin swelled to 38 points at one juncture — which would have tied the most lopsided of the 25 ND losses in the series — before a late Jurkovec-to-Javon McKinley TD pass. It was how Michigan (6-2) went about deleting the Irish (5-2) from the College Football Playoff discussion and probably the New Year’s Six, too.
Primal football. Bo Schembechler football.
What that looked like statistically was a 303-to-47-yard mismatch in the rushing column. On that field what it looked like was Kelly’s first offensive line coach at ND, Ed Warinner, watching his troops push around what was purported to be ND’s elite position group, the defensive line.
It was the opposite of how Kelly had constructed this team and how he saw it evolving. Run the ball and stop the run, with physicality at every corner — was the translated version of his preseason mantra.
“That’s not the team I’ve seen play for the last few years,” said Kelly after a rare post-bye week loss (now 11-2 in games following a bye while at ND and 22-3 in his career). “We’ve got to figure out why. I can’t answer all of those kind of hypotheticals tonight as to why.
“We’ve got a 2 ½-hour bus ride. I told them, ‘You’ve got to start thinking about it.’ And then we’ll have some individual meetings. We’ll have some unit meetings. We’ll figure out what went wrong here and we’ll fix it.”
Maybe the most perplexing of those potential fixes is Book. Jurkovec took a couple of steps and tripped for a 12-yard loss the first time he touched the ball, just inside the 12-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
Even at that juncture, the sophomore was having arguably a better night than senior and second-year starter Book. After recording the second-lowest pass-efficiency rating of his career (106.25) in ND’s most recent game, a pre-bye week 30-27 survival of USC on Oct. 12, Book hit a new career low Saturday night (69.7).
In concocting an 8-of-25 night for 73 yards and a TD to tight end Cole Kmet, Book missed eight straight passes at one juncture.
Kelly purported that Jurkovec’s fourth-quarter duty was a reflection of the score and not what Book wasn’t doing.
For his part. Jurkovec was 3-of-4 for 60 yards and the TD to McKinley with 3:45 left, while rushing for a net of two yards on five carries.
To put that into perspective, he wasn’t that far removed from being ND’s leading rusher — that being sophomore Jahmir Smith, with 15 yards on five carries. Michigan’s leading rusher was Hassan Haskins, with 149 on 20.
On a night when all kind of online demands and suggestions deluged what Notre Dame’s next big-picture step should look like — including calls to purge a coach who’s 27-6 in his last 2 ½ seasons, Twitter actually had its way on getting a peek at ND’s highest-pedigreed QB prospect on the roster.
Whether it actually leads to something more over the balance of this season or even in a 2020 run that holds at least the promise of being more 2018-ish than what happened Saturday night, the narrative that Kelly quarterbacks regress in their second season as a starter is something the coach must get to the bottom of.
“We’re all accountable,” Kelly said of Book’s performance. “I’ve got watch the film really and figure out, ‘Did he get flushed on the play? Can he spend more time in the pocket?’ There’s a myriad of different scenarios that we’re going to have to vet out and find out where can we get better?
“Because we have to get better (at the QB position) — clearly — after tonight. So can Ian get better? No doubt he can get better.”
Just as pointed and relevant, can Brian Kelly get better? His post-2016 reinvention still looks like a sustainable model long term, as long as Saturday night in Ann Arbor becomes an outlier. But he should be immune to such outliers at this point.
At least this apocalyptic looking.
“Fixing is such a general word that kind of takes on a connotation that there’s a lot of things broken,” Kelly said after using the word earlier unprompted.
“We feel like this was a game that our team was not who they were. I think what we have to find out is why haven’t they played at the level that they’ve played for the last 2 1/2 years, but that might be more on me.
“It might be more on my preparation. A lot might be in our game plan. So fixing sometimes sounds like we’ve got to change the way we run our offense or defense or personnel.
“And I would really be cautious in making those kinds of assumptions. It might be as simple as our preparation wasn’t what it needed to be over these last two weeks.”
And if it’s not that simple, Kelly needs to own it and make sure this is the last time his Irish fall so convincingly and helpless off the big stage.
Ever.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara (42) tries to block a throw by Michigan’s Shea Patterson (2) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) tries to make a catch as Michigan’s Vincent Gray (31) defends him during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A pass gets past Michigan’s Ronnie Bell (8) as Notre Dame’s Troy Pride Jr. (5) defends him during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tries to tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) and Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan is called for pass interference as Quinten Johnson (23) intercepts a pass intended for Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) as Brendon Clark (7) defends as well during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Alohi Gilman (11) stop Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jafar Armstrong (8) and Tommy Tremble (24) react after Chase Claypool (83) missed a catch during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton (14) and Jamir Jones (44) tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Nico Collins (4) catches a touchdown pass over Notre Dame’s Donte Vaughn (8) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) breaks away from Notre Dame’s Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Donte Vaughn (8) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman (11) tries to stop Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Bo Bauer (52) blocks a punt from Michigan’s Will Hart (17) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara (42) tries to block a throw by Michigan’s Shea Patterson (2) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) makes a catch in front of Vincent Gray (31) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talks to a referee during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) celebrates after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jafar Armstrong (8) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Ronnie Bell (8) makes a catch during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Cameron McGrone (44) celebrates making a stop during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) tries to make a catch as Michigan’s Vincent Gray (31) defends him during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Jake Martin (24) runs past Notre Dame defenders during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A pass gets past Michigan’s Ronnie Bell (8) as Notre Dame’s Troy Pride Jr. (5) defends him during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan fans cheer during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Notre Dame Leprechaun tries to stay dry during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) hands off to Tony Jones Jr. (6) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A Michigan flag during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey (54) tackles Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jamir Jones (44) pressures Michigan’s Shea Patterson (2) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Tommy Kraemer (78) is helped off the field during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) tries to avoid Michigan’s Cameron McGrone (44) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tries to tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws a pass under pressure during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) and Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman (11) grabs his leg after a play during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) looks for running room during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) walks off the field during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Javon McKinley (88) hangs on for a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Phil Jurkovec (15) gets sacked by Michigan’s Cameron McGrone (44) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A Michigan fan tries to take a photo as their poncho blows over their face during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) hands off to Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Donte Vaughn (8) tries to tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly waves to referees to come over during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
A towel lands on Cole Kmet (84) after he scored as Michigan fans throw them during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) looks to pass during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) celebrates a first down during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) hangs on for a catch during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan is called for pass interference as Quinten Johnson (23) intercepts a pass intended for Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) as Brendon Clark (7) defends as well during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan cheerleaders pretend to row a boat during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and Alohi Gilman (11) stop Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jafar Armstrong (8) and Tommy Tremble (24) react after Chase Claypool (83) missed a catch during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble (24) gets stopped by Michigan’s Jordan Glasgow (29) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jalen Elliott (21) tries to stop Michigan’s Jake Martin (24) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem (53) leaves the field following the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Christian Turner (3) is hit by Notre Dame’s Houston Griffith (3) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) catches a pass during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Phil Jurkovec (15) throws a pass during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) is unable to catch a pass during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton (14) and Jamir Jones (44) tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Nico Collins (4) catches a touchdown pass over Notre Dame’s Donte Vaughn (8) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan Stadium staff remove debris thrown onto the field during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) breaks away from Notre Dame’s Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) and Donte Vaughn (8) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jamir Jones (44) tries to tackle Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) scores a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan fans throw towels at Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) is greeted by Tommy Tremble (24) after a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at an official during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) scrambles during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) scrambles during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan’s Shea Patterson (2) talks to Notre Dame’s Jamir Jones (44) after a play during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Jafar Armstrong (8) looks for running room during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Notre Dame’s Drew White (40) tries to bring down Michigan’s Hassan Haskins (25) during the Notre Dame-Michigan NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
