Bottom Line
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s original game plan was getting shredded and so was the nation’s No. 19 team in total defense.
But after falling behind 17-7, the Irish coaxed punts on seven straight Stanford possessions, including four three-and-outs, to set the stage for a 45-24 conquest of the Cardinal (4-8) in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Central to Lea’s adjustment was finding a way to pressure Stanford QB Davis Mills and bring that pressure more often. And ND was able to do that with a couple of more pieces missing from its defensive line.
Both starting defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and backup Jayson Ademilola missed the game while nursing injuries. Defensive end Ade Ogundeji started inside, in their place, and finished with six tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble that defensive end Khalid Kareem recovered in the end zone for ND’s last TD.
And while the Irish collected a modest two sacks as a team, the rush threw off the timing of the Stanford passing game.
Big Picture
CFP No. 16 Notre Dame (10-2) should finally move up in the rankings but not enough to change its trajectory from a Camping World Bowl date with a Big 12 team, Dec. 28 in Orlando, to a New Year’s Six destination.
For the Irish it was their first win in Palo Alto, Calif., since 2007, after five successive losses. In between that ND victory and Saturday’s rout, the Cardinal was 22-0 in non-conference home games.
Questions Answered
QB Ian Book continues to distance himself from his career-low performance against Michigan on Oct. 26 (69.73 pass-efficiency rating) with his best rating against a Power Five team (172.2) since injuring his ribs last November against Northwestern. … Sophomore WR Braden Lenzy got a start Saturday and had the most impactful performance of his fledgling career (4 rushes for 48 yards, 2 catches for 48 yards). … RB Jafar Armstrong, coming off the bench, showed flashes finally of his old self, with 44 yards on three carries.
Questions Lingering
With three false start penalties Saturday night and nine in the past two games, can the Irish offensive line solve that and other inconsistencies during bowl prep time? Why did WR Chris Finke have such a reduced role against Stanford?
My Game Balls Go To
Offense: Ian Book: The Irish senior QB threw four TD passes without an interception and completed 17-of-30 passes for 255 yards.
Defense/Special teams: Isaiah Foskey: The freshman defensive end, back in his native Northern California, had two tackles and blocked a punt that led to an Irish TD.
The Road Ahead
The Irish get official confirmation on their berth in the Camping World Bowl and also find out who their bowl opponent will be on Dec. 8.
Some ND fans may be satisfied with the performance today against a poor Stanford team. I'm not one of them.
Good to know, Lud.
There continues to be praise for Ian Book against really bad/inferior teams. I just don't get it. He has by far more weapons on the outside and at the tight end position than this program has seen since the 90"s.
yeah. Great win. Whoopee. Kelly is a clown. This is only a year to celebrate if you’re ball state or somebody. For a coach in the 10th year of their tenure at the University of Notre Dame - who has never built a championship-level team- it shouldn’t be. and you shouldn’t be sending the message to these kids that this is good enough. It’s not. Any top 10 team would’ve blown us out of the water by four touchdowns. Trust me, most Notre Dame fans agree with me. That’s why there was 20,000 people watching the game. nobody cares about the camping world bowl and nobody cares about 10 wins. It’s not good enough. #FireKelly
And let’s keep this whole ridiculous 10 win comparison in context. Because it’s a joke to compare these years to the great years of 88, 89 and 90. 88 was 12-0 / championship. 89 was 12-1 / screwed out of a championship. 90 was 11-1 / one play away from a split championship. and we weren’t even playing regular 12 game schedules until 06 or 08. there’s no comparison. 🤷🏼♂️
