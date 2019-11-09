Bottom Line
The team that Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly envisioned back in August — one that ruled the running game on both sides of the ball — showed up Saturday night at Duke ... with a twist.
A big part of ND’s rushing resurgence in a 38-7 Irish victory was a forgotten element of the Notre Dame offense that had been so successful with QB Everett Golson, Malik Zaire, DeShone Kizer and Brandon Wimbush — designed quarterback runs.
Saturday night, current Irish QB took his turn at the retro approach and may have reinvented himself in the process with a career-high 139 rushing yards to go along with 181 and four touchdowns through the air against the Blue Devils (4-5).
Big Picture
CFP No. 15 Notre Dame (7-2) keeps a possible Cotton Bowl bid in play and is probably one win away from locking down a Camping World Bowl berth as an alternative if the Irish can’t climb high enough in the College Football Playoff rankings to land in the New Year’s Six.
Questions Answered
Notre Dame’s Michigan hangover didn’t extend to a third week. … Book showed poise and another dimension in his game, even though his pass-efficiency rating (132.5) was tamped down by two interceptions. … The Irish defense regression against the run against Michigan is looking more like an outlier than a trend.
Questions Lingering
Is running back Jafar Armstrong going to become a more prominent part of the offense, as was expected before an early-season injury? Can the new right side of the offensive line sustain its respectable start?
My Game Balls Go To
Offense: Chris Finke: The grad senior wide receiver came alive with five catches for 49 yards and two TDs and a 46-yard punt return that set up another score.
Defense: Rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had six tackles, with 1.5 tacklea for loss and two pass breakups, to help set the tone with the Irish defense forcing three three-and-outs on Duke’s first four possessions. The Blue Devils were outrushed 288-95 and outgained 469-197.
The Road Ahead
The Irish host 24th-ranked Navy (7-1) next Saturday. The Mids had an open date this Saturday.
Here is my instant observation. Dukes quality wins have come at the hands of these power houses. North Carolina A&T,Middle Tennessee, Virginia Tech ,and Georgia Tech. Ian Book threw for 181 yards and 2 interceptions. He was the leading rusher for the Irish. The Duke football team is lacking in size speed and depth. If you want this to sound like some quality win ,go ahead and make your self feel good. If I'm Phil Jurkovec I don't play clean up for coach Kelly anymore. I save a redshirt year and go play for a coach that can help and not destroy my natural ability.
I wouldn’t either if I were him. First good offensive game from this team and most of us couldn’t even see it. But I’m sure it will be trumpeted as “the next step” or whatever other BS. Did anyone see the LSU game? Does anyone want to tell me with a straight face that we are going to be at that level within a year or two? You are either looking at a completely different team than I am or you just don’t know football. That’s all there is to it. This isn’t a championship program and it’s not about to be one, either. How about some honesty? #FireKelly
Wow. Don't sugar coat it PP & OA.
ND is not able to recruit the kids that are going to 'bama, LSU, Clemson. That is the reality. ND has a converted WR, as their #1 running back, and a walk on starting in the slot. Neither one would be if they were at the above schools or OSU, Clemson etc. I love the Irish, sub-alumni, but I have come to expect a certain ceiling.
