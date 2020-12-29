ROSE BOWL/CFP SEMIFINAL
No. 4 NOTRE DAME (10-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (11-0)
KICKOFF: Friday at 4 p.m. EDT
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WSBT (AM 960, FM 96.1), WNSN-FM (101.5)
LINE: Alabama by 20
NOTRE DAME
9/12;DUKE;W, 27-13
9/19;SOUTH FLORIDA;W, 52-0.
9/26;@Wake Forest, cancelled
10/3;OPEN
10/10;FLORIDA STATE;W, 42-26
10/17;LOUISVILLE;W, 12-7
10/24;@Pittsburgh;W, 45-3
10/31;@Georgia Tech;W, 31-13
11/7;CLEMSON;W, 47-40 (2OT)
11/14;@Boston College;W, 45-31
11/21;OPEN
11/27;@North Carolina;W, 31-17
12/5;SYRACUSE;W, 45-21.
12/19;ACC Championship vs. Clemson @Charlotte; L, 34-10
1/1;Rose Bowl/CPF semifinal vs. Alabama @Arlington, Texas; 4 p.m.
ALABAMA
9/26;@Missouri;W,38-19
10/3;TEXAS A&M;W, 52-24
10/10;@Mississippi;W, 63-48
10/17;GEORGIA;W, 41-24
10/24;@Tennessee;W, 48-17
10/31;MISSISSIPPI STATE;W, 41-0
11/21;KENTUCKY;W, 63-3
11/28;AUBURN;W, 42-13
12/5;@LSU;W, 55-17
12/12;@Arkansas;W, 52-3
12/19;SEC Championship vs. Florida @Atlanta;W,52-46
1/1;Rose Bowl/CPF semifinal vs. Notre Dame @Arlington, Texas; 4 p.m.
Irish Items
- Friday’s game vs. No. 1 Alabama will mark the eighth time Notre Dame has faced a top-ranked team in a bowl game, the previous seven coming between 1970 and 1991. The Irish are 4-3 in those games, claiming national titles in 1973 and 1977.
- Notre Dame has played in the Rose Bowl one other time, defeating Stanford, 27-10, in 1925 at Pasadena, Calif. to complete a 10-0 record and claim the national championship.
- Alabama claims the most national championships in college football in the poll era (1936) with 12, the first coming in 1961 and the most recent in 2017. The Crimson Tide has won five of the last 11 national titles
- Notre Dame is second in national championships in the poll era with eight, winning its last in 1988.
- Boosting the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, Alabama has been held under 40 points just once in 2020 (a 38-19 win over Missouri in the season opener) and has eclipsed 50 points six times and 60 twice to average 49.7 points per game.
- Notre Dame has never allowed an opponent to score 60 or more points.
- Alabama and Notre Dame have met just once since 1987 with the Irish owning a 5-2 advantage in the series. The Nick Saban coached Crimson Tide, however, convincingly won the most recent meeting, 42-14, in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game in Miami.
- Saban, who has won six national championships, is 4-0 against Notre Dame, with three previous wins over the Irish as coach of Michigan State in the late 1990s.
- Notre Dame is 1-1 at AT&T Stadium, defeating Arizona State, 37-34 in 2013 and losing to Clemson, 30-3 in the 2018 Cotton Bowl/CFP semifinal. Alabama, meanwhile is 4-0 at the venue, outscoring its opponents, 166-37 in the process.
- Clemson Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence torched ND’s defense in the ACC title game Dec. 19, accounting for three touchdowns, 90 yards rushing and 322 yards passing. Alabama boasts two Heisman finalists in QB Mac Jones (339.9 passing yards per game, 32 TDs and 202.35 QB rating) and WR DeVonta Smith (137.4 yards per game and 17 TDs).
- Alabama’s offense ranks fifth nationally in total offense (556.6), one spot lower than North Carolina (556.6), which Notre Dame’s defense held to a season low 298 total yards on Nov. 27. The Irish are ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense (18.64 points per game) and 20th in total defense (335.1).