Notre Dame Football Live Chat with ND Insider Eric Hansen is live now.
To submit your questions(s), click here: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-feb-3-2021-9831.html
Please remember to include your name and hometown along with your question.
A full transcript will be available at ndinsider.com late Wednesday afternoon. An abridged version will appear in the Thursday print edition of the South Bend Tribune’s sports section.
NDFB Live Chat runs every Wednesday during the football season from noon ET until Hansen's fingers swell or he runs out of answers. And we’ll be chatting intermittently on Wednesdays during the offseason until moving back to weekly mode when spring football begins.