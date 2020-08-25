Notre Dame declared Isaiah Robertson as medically disqualified earlier this month.
On Tuesday, the former Irish wide receiver entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Robertson, a senior, told the Tribune he is seeking a graduate transfer and is on pace to graduate from Notre Dame in December. He said he’s uncertain if his medical disqualification will make the transfer process more complicated, but he wants to get his name out there for other colleges.
Notre Dame didn’t disclose Robertson’s injury when it announced his medical disqualification Aug. 12. Robertson did not answer a question sent to him via text message about his injury either.
If Robertson can work out a graduate transfer, he could have multiple years of eligibility remaining. He qualified for a redshirt in 2019 by not playing in any games and won’t play again this season. The NCAA Division I board of directors also voted last Friday to give all fall sport athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it with a blanket waiver.
The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Robertson appeared in 12 games mostly on special teams as a freshman in 2017 when he played his recruited position of safety. He moved to rover the following offseason and then switched to wide receiver for the 2018 season. He played in six more games as a sophomore mostly on special teams again.
Robertson finished his Notre Dame career with eight tackles, all of which came as a freshman.
Robertson came to Notre Dame rated as a four-star recruit out of Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley. 247Sports slated him as the No. 24 safety in the 2017 class. Rivals ranked him as the No. 18 athlete, a designation for recruits who could play multiple positions, and No. 202 overall in the class.
No AP All-Americans
The Associated Press released its preseason All-America teams Tuesday. The first and second teams, which were selected by 47 AP poll voters, consisted of 50 players. No Notre Dame players made the lists, which included 23 players who won’t play this fall either because of opt-out choices or cancelled seasons.
The ACC hasn’t released its annual preseason All-ACC teams yet this year, but Pro Football Focus released its own Monday with spots for first, second and third teams.
Ten Notre Dame players made PFF’s lists: offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, center Jarrett Patterson, guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton on the first team, guard Tommy Kramer and kicker Jonathan Doerer on the second team, and offensive tackle Robert Hainsey, defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji and linebacker Drew White on the third team.
Quarterback Ian Book was given honorable mention at quarterback behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Louisville’s Micale Cunningham.