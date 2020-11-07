SOUTH BEND — Hours before Saturday night’s college football showdown between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, NBC Sports was pressed into calling an audible.
Kickoff is still set for 7:35 p.m. EST.
But since President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation at approximately 8 p.m. EST, NBC opted to start the game on NBC, move it to USA Network at 8, then move it back to NBC at the conclusion of the network’s coverage of the speech.
NBC’s coverage of Clemson-ND begins with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 5:30-6 p.m on NBC and resumes at 7 p.m.