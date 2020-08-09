Though the 2020 football season is still filled with uncertainty, our ND Insider staff put together a wide-ranging preview of the upcoming season for Notre Dame football.
In Sunday's Tribune, a 28-page special section delivered all the content. The section includes features on head coach Brian Kelly, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, quarterback Ian Book, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and new coaches Mike Mickens and John McNulty. It also has position-by-position analysis, recruiting insights, predictions and more.
The content is also available online for ND Insider subscribers with every story located at ndinsider.com/2020preview.
Don't want to miss out on the Notre Dame Football Preview? You can purchase a print edition to be shipped to you for $5.99 at ndinsider.com/buythemag. If you'd rather read the content online, consider an ND Insider subscription: ndinsider.com/subscriberservices/subscribe.