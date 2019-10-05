NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver: Michael Young
Tight End: Cole Kmet
Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg
Left Guard: Aaron Banks
Center: Jarrett Patterson
Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer
Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey
Tight End: Tommy Tremble
Quarterback: Ian Book
Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.
Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool
DEFENSE
Defensive End: Julian Okwara
Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish
Defensive End: Khalid Kareem
Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Middle Linebacker: Drew White
Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal
Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.
Free Safety: Alohi Gilman
Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott
Cornerback: TaRiq Bracy
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer
Holder: Jay Bramblett
Long Snapper: John Shannon
Punter: Jay Bramblett
Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer
Punt Returns: Chris Finke
Kickoff Returns: Joe Wilkins, C’Bo Flemister
