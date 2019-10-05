NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Michael Young

Tight End: Cole Kmet

Left Tackle: Liam Eichenberg

Left Guard: Aaron Banks

Center: Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard: Tommy Kraemer

Right Tackle: Robert Hainsey

Tight End: Tommy Tremble

Quarterback: Ian Book

Running Back: Tony Jones Jr.

Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool

DEFENSE

Defensive End: Julian Okwara

Defensive Tackle: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Nose Guard: Kurt Hinish

Defensive End: Khalid Kareem

Rover: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Middle Linebacker: Drew White

Buck Linebacker: Asmar Bilal

Cornerback: Troy Pride Jr.

Free Safety: Alohi Gilman

Strong Safety: Jalen Elliott

Cornerback: TaRiq Bracy

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Jonathan Doerer

Holder: Jay Bramblett

Long Snapper: John Shannon

Punter: Jay Bramblett

Kickoffs: Jonathan Doerer

Punt Returns: Chris Finke

Kickoff Returns: Joe Wilkins, C’Bo Flemister

