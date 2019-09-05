A return to Notre Dame Stadium will have to wait for Bob Davie.
The New Mexico head coach will not travel for his team’s Sept. 14 game at Notre Dame. Davie, 64, cited health reasons for his upcoming absence in a statement released Thursday. It would have been his first time coaching in a game involving ND since spending five seasons at the helm of the Irish (1997-2001).
Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has been named as the active head coach.
The following is a statement from @UNMLoboFB coach Bob Davie. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/rDgcQQ5YyP— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) September 5, 2019
Davie was sent to UNM Hospital last Saturday after a “serious medical incident” during UNM’s season opener. The prevailing speculation and reports from The Albuquerque Journal suggest that he suffered chest pains. Davie expects a full recovery.
UNM will hold its weekly Tuesday press conference next week, with Davie, to address questions.
The following is a statement from UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/iP42jsBfSn— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) September 5, 2019
The Irish compiled a 35-25 record under Davie and made a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2000. Notre Dame fired Lou Holtz's successor after a 5-6 finish the following season.
After spending about a decade as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC, Davie returned to coaching at UNM in 2012. The Lobos compiled a 33-54 record under Davie in his first seven seasons. They went 3-9 in each of the past two seasons.
UNM will face No. 8 Notre Dame (1-0) with a 1-0 record after defeating Sam Houston State 39-31 last week. The game will be broadcast on NBC and is slated to kickoff at 2:30 ET.
I cannot for the life of me understand how a coach of Davie's qualifications, ends up taking a job with a team who's football expectations are quite minim. Is it that much in their blood? Since 2012, Coach Davie has had a very small success rate. Why not start over as a DC, where he made his bones, and than try to move up to a upper level HC position. Perplexing, to say the least. Wishing him good health, and success at UM.
