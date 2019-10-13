SOUTH BEND — Somewhere in the script it said that this is how the season’s first half had to end.
Against that team. In that way. For the nation's ninth-ranked team to grind out a close contest at night, at home and win at the end against a rival.
Would you want it any other way?
No way.
If it’s Notre Dame and it’s USC, it’s only right that the closing minutes of the final 15 mean something. It doesn’t feel right when the score’s so lopsided that the stadium’s so quiet. Too quiet. Wasn’t the case Saturday. There was noise. There was drama. There was doubt and determination and disappointment and desire. Notre Dame had to earn this one. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. Neither is this game. This series.
Even when Notre Dame led 20-3, coach Brian Kelly cautioned that this wasn't the USC of old. The Trojans were coming. They sliced that 17-point deficit to three less than five minutes into the fourth quarter. Suddenly, it was again a game.
“They had bite to them,” Kelly said. “This team has some fight to it.”
It was up to the Irish to have a little more. It wasn’t about everyone wearing green or flashing those cell phones at the start of the fourth quarter, or finding other ways to stay warm on a downright cold mid-October night.
When it ended Notre Dame 30, USC 27, it was hard to argue with how the home team got there. What mattered most was they did. The Irish are 5-1 heading into the back half of the schedule. They delivered first downs and yards gained and touchdowns even when the offense seemingly again had its share of stops and starts. Of what the heck is that moments.
Yet when quarterback Ian Book (can he ever do anything right in the eyes of Irish fans?) needed to figure it out and deliver one big drive, guess what the kid did?
He figured it out and delivered one big drive. A game-clinching drive. One that traveled 75 yards in 14 plays and chewed up 6:54. Expected to do it with his right arm, Book instead did it with his feet Saturday. Staring at a third-and-10, Book (again!) bailed from the pocket and scampered for 17.
“I saw it open up,” Book said. “I knew exactly where I needed to go.”
One Irish (Tony Jones, Jr.) lost his shoe during one run. Another (Michael Young) lost the ball during a kick return that might have gone the distance. Both teams also seemingly lost their minds in a halftime dust-up at midfield that didn't rekindle memories of the tunnel and Miami (Fla.) in 1988 but was nice to see.
Nice and needed, especially in this one. That's what makes it a rivalry. Save the hugs and handshakes for later. Get after it, and one another, now.
Still, even in victory, there’s angst about these Irish. Again. Always is around this program. Wouldn’t seem right if there wasn’t, right? Even when all should be right, something’s seemingly wrong. Book’s passing numbers (17-of-32 for 165 yards and one touchdown) were pedestrian. After an early adjustment away from man defense, which Book had success in, USC switched to a two-deep safety look. That made it tougher for Book to find throwing lanes. Those windows closed quickly, so Notre Dame needed to find another route to success.
The Irish had to run the ball. So they ran it and did it with an unlikely dude doing it.
Heading into Saturday, all the talk was about the return of Jafar Armstrong. Whoa, would the Irish run game get back on track with Armstrong back from an injury that sidelined him for all but five plays in the opener against Louisville. Yep, with Armstrong healthy, the offense would hit another gear. Watch out, right?
Armstrong had one carry. He lost four yards. He looked lost. Old Reliable — Jones — stepped in and played the game of his college career. Jones isn’t the biggest or the quickest Irish back. He doesn't have the best vision or the quickest feet. He just may be the best.
Jones ran 25 times — the most carries he said afterward since sophomore year in high school. He gained 176 yards. He looked every bit the part of a featured back, even if he wanted no part of proclaiming himself one.
“You tell me,” Jones joked when asked if what he’d done resembled the work of a No. 1 back.
Why now, why this season, for the quiet, unassuming, just-let-me-do-my-job Jones? Again, he brought some levity to a post-game that sometimes is way too serious.
“Coach (Kelly) let me out of the cage a little bit,” he said. “I always knew I could do that.”
For Notre Dame, it’s six down, six to go. And really right where it expected to be. Notre Dame wasn’t winning at Georgia, even though Georgia hardly looked like itself Saturday in a baffling double-overtime home loss to South Carolina.
So long Top 10 ranking, Bulldogs. So long quality loss, Irish.
There’s been little that’s been baffling about Notre Dame since that night now three weeks and counting. Notre Dame’s handled its business at home. It’s a group that goes into its final bye week feeling good. They could use the break for the body and for the mind. Then it’s back to business.
The proverbial chase to be better continues. Up next, Michigan. But not just yet. Savor this one.
Leave Notre Dame Stadium over two hours after everything goes final, and it’s as if you’ve been transported to a different time. A campus that buzzed for the better part of the previous 15 hours goes quiet. It’s empty. It’s dark. It’s different. It’s kind of eerie. It’s as if the game unfolded days, not hours, earlier.
In the still of the night, or in this case, early morning, it doesn’t matter if the quarterback has struggled (again) or the offense has sputtered (again) or the final outcome was a little too close for some comfort (again).
All that matters is the win. Savor it, then go get a few more.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs in a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) gets stopped by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is held back by a coach as Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs past Southern California’s Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly points at the video board while talking to a referee during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) blocks Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) from making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) grabs the helmet of Southern California’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after a tackle during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) lifts up teammate Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) makes a catch over Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) surrounded by Notre Dame defenders during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jalen Elliott (21) hangs onto Southern California’s Drake London (15) as he recovers a fumble by his team during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) gets past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) and Southern California’s C.J. Pollard (28) continue to block after the play during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) andAlohi Gilman (11) try to stop Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after scoring during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) tries to get over Southern California’s Kana'i Mauga (26) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) tries to avoid Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) is tackled by Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) and Kurt Hinish (41) force a fumble as they tackle Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) is tackled by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) and Drake Jackson (99) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tackles Southern California’s Erik Krommenhoek (84) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs in a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) is upended as he scores a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Fans wave flashlights during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) gets stopped by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) breaks free after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is held back by a coach as Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California Song Girls look on during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs past Southern California’s Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly points at the video board while talking to a referee during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) blocks Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) from making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem (53) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) throws during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) reacts after a big catch during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) grabs the helmet of Southern California’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after a tackle during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws downfield during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) lifts up teammate Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Large military cargo planes perform a flyover before the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Brandon Garcia (39) kicks for an extra point during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s cheerleaders celebrate on the field after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) makes a catch over Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) surrounded by Notre Dame defenders during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jalen Elliott (21) hangs onto Southern California’s Drake London (15) as he recovers a fumble by his team during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) gets past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem (53) tackles Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) and Southern California’s C.J. Pollard (28) continue to block after the play during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) looks to throw during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly calls to the referees during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman (11) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) andAlohi Gilman (11) try to stop Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) looks to throw during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame fans wave towels during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Planes fly over the stadium before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Fans cheer as Notre Dame players walk into the stadium before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The sun illuminates mums on the sideline before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The video board before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks in before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Flags fly before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame players walk off the field before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame's Brian Polian celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after scoring during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
People keep warm on the sideline during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame cheerleaders do a routine during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame fans wave towels during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with teammates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
A Notre Dame cheerleader waves a flag during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) shakes hands with Clay Helton, Head Coach after the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Bo Bauer (52) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) tries to get over Southern California’s Kana'i Mauga (26) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) shakes hands with Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick after the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The moon rises before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Planes circle to do a flyover near the Aloft Hotel before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Robert Hainsey (72) lifts Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) breaks free for a long run during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) tries to avoid Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) is tackled by Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) and Kurt Hinish (41) force a fumble as they tackle Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) is tackled by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) and Drake Jackson (99) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) tries to evade Caleb Tremblay (96) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) greets fans following the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tackles Southern California’s Erik Krommenhoek (84) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jamir Jones (44) celebrates after a sack during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
