The Notre Dame football program had a lot of fun Wednesday.
The Irish celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a recruiting blitz in the 2023 class with a least 28 new scholarship offers, #PotOfGold recruiting graphics and conversations with some of their top sophomore targets across the country.
The party kept rolling when four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham, a 2022 recruit from Traverse City (Mich.) Central, announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame over offers from Michigan, Wisconsin and others.
And somewhere in the middle of all of that, Notre Dame's coaching staff danced. We have the proof.
Head coach Brian Kelly tweeted video of Notre Dame assistant coaches Chris O'Leary, Marcus Freeman, Lance Taylor, Mike Mickens, Mike Elston, DelVaughn Alexander, Tom Rees doing their versions of the Junebug Challenge, a dance trend that started on TikTok.
Then former Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford asked to see Kelly's moves. Kelly delivered.
It's safe to say the Irish coaches don't have futures in dancing. Viewer discretion is advised.
St. Patrick would ride with these guys any day. ☘️#POTOFGOLD pic.twitter.com/Qx1RiCJykd— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 17, 2021
I never back down from a challenge, @ShaunCrawf20. ☘️#POTOFGOLD https://t.co/B3z3YI2JBK pic.twitter.com/skbusm8OiJ— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) March 17, 2021
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. ☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/UZHfMmsSJa— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 17, 2021