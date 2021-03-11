Notre Dame inched closer to filling out its 2023 football schedule Thursday when the Irish announced a Sept. 16 home game against Central Michigan.
Notre Dame and Central Michigan, a member of the Mid-American Conference, have never met in football. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly compiled a 19-16 record as Central Michigan’s head coach from 2004-06.
The Irish are 8-0 all-time against MAC opponents with the most recent victory coming against Bowling Green in 2019. Notre Dame is scheduled to play against Toledo, another first-time opponent from the MAC, in the 2021 home opener on Sept. 11.
The Irish have now been paired with 11 opponents — six from the Atlantic Coast Conference — for the 2023 season with six home games against Central Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Wake Forest, Navy and Pittsburgh and five road games against Clemson, Stanford, Duke, Louisville and N.C. State.
2023 schedule
Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 23 vs Ohio State
Oct. 14 vs USC
Oct. 28 vs Wake
Nov. 4 at Clemson
Nov. 11 vs. Navy
Nov. 25 at Stanford
TBA at Duke
TBA at Louisvillle
TBA at NC State
TBA vs. Pitt