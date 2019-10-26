The Notre Dame-Michigan football series isn’t dead after all, or even in limbo , as it turns out.
You’ll just have to wait and wait and wait for it to resume following Saturday night’s 44th rendition at Michigan Stadium, which had been the last game contracted between the two schools until now.
The University of Michigan on Saturday morning announced two future dates for the series — Sept. 3, 2033, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Sept. 2, 2034, in South Bend. The teams’ current coaches, ND’s Brian Kelly and the Wolverines’ Jim Harbaugh, would be 71 years old and 69, respectively, at the time of the first of those meetings.
ND trails in the series 18-24-1 record all time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.