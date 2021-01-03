One of Notre Dame’s biggest additions in the 2019 recruiting class plans to leave the Irish football program.
Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has entered the transfer portal, announcing the news via social media on Sunday. Rivals first reported the news.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Rutherford never cracked the two-deep on the depth chart. He played in three games this season after not seeing action as a true freshman in 2019. Junior TaRiq Bracy and true freshman Clarence Lewis shared time ahead of Rutherford at field cornerback this season.
Rutherford joined the Irish as a highly touted four-star recruit. Rivals ranked Rutherford as its No. 12 cornerback and No. 110 overall player in the class, while 247Sports pegged him No. 23 at the position and No. 231 overall.
In 37 games across three seasons at Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit High, Rutherford tallied 2,809 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 380 carries, 45 catches for 563 yards and seven touchdowns, and 50 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Reynard Rutherford, Isaiah’s father, starred at running back for the University of California from 1992-95. California was among Isaiah’s favorite schools during the recruiting process, along with Oklahoma, Oregon and Colorado.
The Tribune confirmed a few other Irish reserves are in the transfer portal: offensive lineman Colin Grunhard and running backs Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith.
