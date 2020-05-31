Brian Kelly

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly on the field during the Blue-Gold game on April 21, 2018.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Several former and current Notre Dame coaches and athletes have taken to social media to air their grievances in wake of George Floyd's death. 

Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white man serving as a Minneapolis police officer, is in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his involvement the day Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25. 

For more than eight minutes — as seen on a video that circulated social media  — Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck. Players and leaders within Notre Dame's athletics department have joined the wave of athletes and celebrities publicly demanding for justice as mass protests, riots and looting occur across major cities in America.

Head football coach Brian Kelly, women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are among those who voiced their opinions on Twitter.

The following Irish football players have shared retweets related to Floyd's death on their personal Twitter pages: running back Jafar Armstrong, defensive ends Daelin Hayes and NaNa Osafo Mensah, cornerbacks Shaun Crawford, KJ Wallace, Isaiah Rutherford and Ramon Henderson, linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, nose guard Jacob Lacey, rover Paul Moala, defensive tackles Jamion Franklin and Jayson Ademilola, safety Isaiah Pryor, wide receiver Micah Jones and kicker Jonathan Doerer. 

The social media posts from former and current Irish coaches and athletes are attached below. Check back later for updates on more posts. 

HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BRIAN KELLY

HEAD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH NIELE IVEY

FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HEAD COACH MUFFET MCGRAW

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TOMMY REES

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLARK LEA

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR BRIAN POLIAN

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH MIKE ELSTON

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH DELVAUGHN ALEXANDER

ASSISTANT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH COQUESE WASHINGTON

FORMER ALL-AMERICAN CORNERBACK AND ASSISTANT COACH TODD LYGHT

WIDE RECEIVER BRADEN LENZY

FORMER IRISH DEFENSIVE END KHALID KAREEM

FORMER IRISH BASEBALL PLAYER ALLEN GREENE

FORMER IRISH QUARTERBACK DAYNE CRIST

FORMER IRISH SAFETY ALOHI GILMAN

FORMER IRISH NOSE TACKLE IAN WILLIAMS

FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER BRIANNA TURNER

FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER ARIKE OGUNBOWALE

FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH

DEFENSIVE TACKLE JAMION FRANKLIN

CORNERBACK SHAUN CRAWFORD

2021 WIDE RECEIVER COMMIT LORENZO STYLES JR.

2021 DEFENSIVE END COMMIT DAVID ABIARA

DERREK HAMILTON, FATHER OF SAFETY KYLE HAMILTON

DEFENSIVE END NANA OSAFO-MENSAH

CORNERBACK NICK MCCLOUD

ADE ADEMILOLA, FATHER OF DEFENSIVE LINEMEN JAYSON AND JUSTIN ADEMILOLA

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

