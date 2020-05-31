Several former and current Notre Dame coaches and athletes have taken to social media to air their grievances in wake of George Floyd's death.
Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white man serving as a Minneapolis police officer, is in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his involvement the day Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25.
For more than eight minutes — as seen on a video that circulated social media — Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck. Players and leaders within Notre Dame's athletics department have joined the wave of athletes and celebrities publicly demanding for justice as mass protests, riots and looting occur across major cities in America.
Head football coach Brian Kelly, women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, defensive coordinator Clark Lea and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are among those who voiced their opinions on Twitter.
The following Irish football players have shared retweets related to Floyd's death on their personal Twitter pages: running back Jafar Armstrong, defensive ends Daelin Hayes and NaNa Osafo Mensah, cornerbacks Shaun Crawford, KJ Wallace, Isaiah Rutherford and Ramon Henderson, linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath, nose guard Jacob Lacey, rover Paul Moala, defensive tackles Jamion Franklin and Jayson Ademilola, safety Isaiah Pryor, wide receiver Micah Jones and kicker Jonathan Doerer.
The social media posts from former and current Irish coaches and athletes are attached below. Check back later for updates on more posts.
HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BRIAN KELLY
May 30, 2020
HEAD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH NIELE IVEY
May 31, 2020
FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL HEAD COACH MUFFET MCGRAW
June 1, 2020
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TOMMY REES
May 31, 2020
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR CLARK LEA
May 31, 2020
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR BRIAN POLIAN
I would love to tell every African-American player I coach, or have coached, that I understand. The truth is, I cannot and I know that. I can only pray that the injustice will end and that I can be a part of the solution. You guys are my family and hope you are safe. pic.twitter.com/45f5KBubKp— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
DEFENSIVE LINE COACH MIKE ELSTON
June 1, 2020
WIDE RECEIVERS COACH DELVAUGHN ALEXANDER
2020 has been overwhelming. Images on television are happening because of consistent issues. To live in fear is wrong. Teaching my kids to be cautious because of their skin color is wrong. Los Angeles Riots in 1965, 1992, 2020. Thank you God for changing me when I needed it most.— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 31, 2020
ASSISTANT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH COQUESE WASHINGTON
May 31, 2020
FORMER ALL-AMERICAN CORNERBACK AND ASSISTANT COACH TODD LYGHT
The injustice that continues to go on in America is unacceptable. We must come together in order to create a better future for our children.— Todd Lyght (@toddlyght) May 31, 2020
EVERYONE vs RASICM
WIDE RECEIVER BRADEN LENZY
So, if we are learning anything from all of this, I asked that if you value me for what I may be able to do on Saturday’s for ND, value me as a black man the other 6 days of the week too.— Braden Lenzy (@blspeedy21) May 31, 2020
FORMER IRISH DEFENSIVE END KHALID KAREEM
This is something that’s been on my heart for quite some time.— Khalid A. Kareem (@khalid_kareem53) May 31, 2020
You don’t have to agree with me, just understand where I’m coming from. pic.twitter.com/KFfIvoGyQO
FORMER IRISH BASEBALL PLAYER ALLEN GREENE
“Issues of racial injustice and systemic inequities are complex, and often leave us angered, confused, conflicted and uncertain as to how to produce meaningful dialogue.”— Allen Greene (@AGreeneIV) May 31, 2020
We must do better! We will do better!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/unzZx8dLi5
FORMER IRISH QUARTERBACK DAYNE CRIST
What can I do and how can I help? I feel like my feelings on the situation are obvious and less important than my actions right now.— Dayne Crist (@dcrist10) June 1, 2020
FORMER IRISH SAFETY ALOHI GILMAN
RIP George Floyd...can’t put to words how sick I am watching and seeing that. We gotta do better! Love yours! Love thy neighbor! Heart goes out to the family and loved ones 💔— Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) May 27, 2020
FORMER IRISH NOSE TACKLE IAN WILLIAMS
Ian Williams is a real one. He was out there on the streets of DTSJ last night in protest of the wrongs going on. As he was doing this, he was also putting his life at risk to make sure our Youth was doing this right, not just damage and destruction.— Alex Tran (@NinerAlex) May 30, 2020
Respects @IWilliams95 ✊ pic.twitter.com/v1tMCb2B9Q
If you have a platform speak up. If you don’t have a platform, speak up. We need everyone in this fight against injustice.— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 31, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to the federal officers who were shot and the 1 who succumbed to the gun shots in Oakland yesterday.— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 30, 2020
People, this is not the way.
DO NOT OPEN FIRE ON ANYONE!
DO NOT HARM ANYONE!
You can’t ask for peace with your finger on the trigger.
My high school football coach just called me and told me to be safe.— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 30, 2020
I broke down crying and asked him “why don’t they like us” “why do they hate me”#JusticeForAllOfThem
Current scene in downtown San Jose. I’m here protesting and also trying to keep the crowd from throwing things at the police. Not trying to hurt anyone. pic.twitter.com/jnK2pWmh4T— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 30, 2020
Justice for all #GeorgeFloyd #PhilandoCastille #FreddieGray #TrayvonMartin #TamirRice #MikeBrown ............. pic.twitter.com/wG02Mnis5u— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 30, 2020
I see a whole bunch of races coming together right now in downtown San Jose. I’m about to cry with so much emotion. ✊🏾🙏🏾— Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) May 31, 2020
FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER BRIANNA TURNER
I’m an only child raised by two black law enforcement officers (56+ years combined) I had numerous instances growing up where a parent had to suddenly leave bc duty calls. But at the same time that didn’t stop the convos about police brutality. Didn’t stop endless convos about...— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 31, 2020
Tip: saying you don’t see race or that the only race is the human race doesn’t help. America and its values were built around the idea of race. To not see race is to ignore our history of systemic racism. You need to acknowledge race to better address the issues at hand.— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 31, 2020
Recruits deciding what school they want to attend- please be vigilant right now. See what coaches are speaking out now and what coaches aren’t. Think about if you would feel comfortable speaking about current issues with your coach. Would they be open or reject such a discussion?— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 30, 2020
The officer has been charged with third degree murder/ manslaughter 🙌🏾 #GeorgeFloyd— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 29, 2020
If you had nothing to say about George Floyd’s murder, you really don’t have any business speaking on what is going on in St. Paul now— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 29, 2020
When I hop on Twitter and the first thing I see is “thugs” & “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in association with the rebellions happening. I just can’t today and it’s just begun. If only we could put that same energy into convicting George Floyd’s murderers.— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 29, 2020
Insane how next month will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth. In 1865 enslaved people in Texas were freed. 100 years later was the civil rights movement. Now present day, 55 years later I’m struggling with if we’re at a standstill and going from progression to regression— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 29, 2020
If you have more of a problem with the rioters than the way #GeorgeFloyd was murdered, you are apart of the problem. If you have more of a problem with how Amy Cooper treated her dog than Christian Cooper, you are apart of the problem.— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 28, 2020
I will never forgot how many people were astonished that we warmed up in these shirts before a game. Now here we are in the same scenario five years later. https://t.co/37cUKtVMs8— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 27, 2020
#AhmedArbery #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd The saddest part of these hashtags is knowing that they definitely won’t be the last with the current systems we have in place— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 27, 2020
Saddened, but not surprised about what happened to George Floyd. And I agree that the majority of officers aren’t like that. But what makes a good cop? Doing their job without suspicious suspect fatality? If they protect and serve without instilling fear in their communities?— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) May 27, 2020
FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER ARIKE OGUNBOWALE
People of color have tried everything under the sun to be seen as equal in this world. Literally everything. I don’t condone any violence...but truly, what else is there to do when you feel like no one is listening?— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) May 30, 2020
FORMER IRISH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PLAYER SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
Demand Justice for George Floyd!!— Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) May 31, 2020
Governor Walz must call in the MN Attorney General to charge ALL officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/s5etoFpB7B
DEFENSIVE TACKLE JAMION FRANKLIN
Read this. pic.twitter.com/GlPs7ifuVo— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) June 1, 2020
It’s an evil world we live in— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) May 29, 2020
CORNERBACK SHAUN CRAWFORD
May 31, 2020
2021 WIDE RECEIVER COMMIT LORENZO STYLES JR.
As a black athlete it’s a given you use your platform to stand for something bigger then sports. No longer can be quiet !!— gozozogo ✌🏽 (@LorenzoStyles3) May 27, 2020
2021 DEFENSIVE END COMMIT DAVID ABIARA
All lives matter ,but no other race gets constantly harassed, oppressed ,and senselessly killed solely based on the color of their skin. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/VyTCVbwtBC— HBO/D (@Dtx_Davidd) May 28, 2020
Absolutely Sickening https://t.co/TuryB0A9Hn— HBO/D (@Dtx_Davidd) May 31, 2020
How does he deserve it? A black man putting his hands up peacefully as an officer proceeds to pull down his mask and pepper spray him with malice is warranted? Nobody deserves that. #Change #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/tF4l9zqqFG— HBO/D (@Dtx_Davidd) May 31, 2020
DERREK HAMILTON, FATHER OF SAFETY KYLE HAMILTON
Thanks @CoachBrianKelly the words that you are saying are powerful!!! And the true meaning of leadership many others in your position should follow ,— Derrek Hamilton (@hoops527dh) May 30, 2020
proud that my son plays for you #POPS @NDFootball https://t.co/PUs1IkRkIr
DEFENSIVE END NANA OSAFO-MENSAH
THIS IS HUGE https://t.co/Cv3S7iiquN— NaNa Osafo-Mensah (@NaNaOsafo2) May 31, 2020
CORNERBACK NICK MCCLOUD
stuck in between worried about how people will perceive this message and wanting to say how i really feel when i shouldn’t be! being a black man is not a crime so it should not be treated as one! please do whatever you can to be apart of the solution! we need you! God Bless🙏🏽— Nick McCloud (@NickMcCloud4_) June 1, 2020
ADE ADEMILOLA, FATHER OF DEFENSIVE LINEMEN JAYSON AND JUSTIN ADEMILOLA
As an African with 3 young men, 4 days l can give examples. From an Elementary school teacher telling my son to “Go back to Africa where you belong”. My hired contractors upon getting to my home asking how much l pay to rent my basement. I know @CoachMikeElston He NEVER saw color https://t.co/wmf2du2bzn— Ade Ademilola (@AdeAdemilola1) June 1, 2020
(12) comments
Former ND players like Ian, Arike and Skylar who support violence, looting and murder should be deported
Clemson's Dabo Swinney is the best coach
+But Dabo did say something:
“I hate to see what’s going on in our country. I really do. I think this is a good world. I think this is a great country. It’s just that things get painted with a broad brush in this world these days.
“There’s more good than bad in this world. With Martin Luther King. I don’t know that there’s ever been a better man or better leader. To me, he changed the world. He changed the world through love in the face of hate. He changed the world through peace in the face of violence. He changed the world through education in the face of ignorance. And he changed the world through Jesus. Boy, that’s politically incorrect. That’s what he did. It’s amazing when we don’t learn from our past how you can repeat your mistakes.
“(The Bible) says, Love the Lord with all your heart, all your mind, all your soul. The second one is, love your neighbor as you’d love yourself. It doesn’t say love your neighbor from the same religion. It doesn’t say love your neighbor if they’re the same color as you. It doesn’t say love your neighbor if they pull for the same team as you. It doesn’t say love your neighbor if they’re the same gender as you, or whatever. (It doesn’t say) love your neighbor if they have the same sexuality as you. It just says, love your neighbor as you’d love yourself. If we all lived by that in this country, we wouldn’t have near the problems we have.
“There’s a lot of good police officers. There’s thousands of perfect traffic stops. Lot of good men. Lot of good women. But those don’t get the stories. There’s some criminals that wear badges. Guess what? There’s some criminals that work in the media. There’s some criminals that are football coaches. There’s some criminals that are politicians. There are criminals that work in churches. It’s so easy to say we have a race problem, but we got a sin problem. It’s just my opinion. That’s Dabo’s opinion.
“I think the answer to our problems is exactly what they were for Martin Luther King when he changed the world. Love, peace, education, tolerance of others, Jesus. A lot of these things in this world were only a dream for Martin Luther King. Not a one-term, but a two-term African-American president. And this is a terrible country? There are interracial marriages. I go to a church that’s an interracial church. Those were only dreams for Martin Luther King. Black head coaches. Black quarterbacks. Quarterbacks at places like Georgia and Alabama and Clemson. For Martin Luther King, that was just a dream. Black CEOs, NBA owners, you name it. Unbelievable.
“Now, does that mean that there’s not still problems? Yes. Where there’s people, whether they’re black, green, yellow, orange or white, there is going to be sin, greed, hate, jealousy, deceitfulness. There’s going to be that. That’s always going to be there. But attitude, work ethic, love, respect for others, that doesn’t know any color.”
Still praying for you, brother.
Ut benedicat tibi Dominus: eruam te, et det tibi et pacificis, peculiarisque benevolentiae testis.
I took Latin in high school and still remember some of it. Being a Christian does not mean becoming a doormat to a massive racist and looting conspiracy.
The media is reporting that Dabo has been silent about the current crisis. These alleged comments by Swinney are not recent.
It was an interview in 2014....I can cite the source if you're interested. I'd be surprised if Coach Dabo's views have changed. I certainly hope he has said/ will say something, definitely to his players. There's too great a risk of losing their respect if he is silent.
Que el Señor te bendiga, te mantenga a salvo y llene tu corazón con el conocimiento de queres un pecador amado.
Jerk, You fabricated this whole study since Coach Dabo Swinney has remained silent as of Sunday night about the Floyd Incident according to numerous media sources. When anyone makes a politically correct statement I know they are working witchcraft against me and this includes the ND coaches and former athletes.
After reading a current player at ND named NA NA talk about white privilege because white students in the video had an academic scholarship to college and a father at home like most normal people I find it impossible to support these ND thugs and they need to stop calling ND the Irish
Obama's change program meant importing millions from Africa and India as part of a racist conspiracy . Nobody would vote for liberals McCain and Romney Obama was only able to get into Occidental College because of his poor record
JERK, I believe in the Holy Bible, NKJV. The Bible teaches that most people are not going to heaven . The Bible also teaches us to withdraw ourselves from those that are acting disorderly and to have nothing in common with evildoers
I would withdraw myself but this is a fun way to pass the time.
