CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 2 defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola was the only player on Notre Dame's pregame depth chart listed as unavailable for Saturday's game at Boston College.
That's because Ademilola had surgery this week for a torn meniscus in his knee, a source confirmed to the Tribune. Ademilola is expected to miss at least three weeks. Irish Sports Daily first reported Ademilola's absence.
Ademilola has played in six games this season and started twice, when Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was out against Florida State and limited against Louisville.
The 6-foot-3, 279-pound Ademilola entered Saturday tied for the team-high with four quarterback hurries. He also recorded four tackles while primarily working behind Tagovailoa-Amosa.
The pregame availability report brought good news in that no players on ND's two-deeps were sidelined due to COVID-19 complications. There was public concern that the postgame field storming in Notre Dame Stadium after the Irish beat then-No. 1 Clemson last Saturday could lead to COVID-19 spread.
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told the Tribune last Sunday that all students admitted to the Clemson game had been recently tested. Head coach Brian Kelly said earlier this week that Notre Dame players would undergo four rounds of testing before playing Boston College with the latest tests coming Thursday and Friday.
— Tribune staff writer Eric Hansen contributed reporting to this story.