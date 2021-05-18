Notre Dame-Florida State

Notre Dame’s last football trip to Tallahassee ended with a 31-27 loss to Florida State in 2014. Pictured, Irish cornerback Cole Luke, right, tackles Florida State’s Travis Rudolph in that game.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN v

To no surprise, Notre Dame’s 2021 football season will begin in prime time.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Notre Dame’s season opener at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and be televised on ABC.

The last time the Irish played the Seminoles in Tallahassee, No. 2 Florida State squeaked by No. 5 Notre Dame with a 31-27 victory in 2014.

Florida State holds a 6-4 series advantage over Notre Dame all time. Irish head coach Brian Kelly is 2-2 against the Seminoles. The victories came by a 42-13 margin in 2018 and a 42-26 margin in 2020. The other loss came in a 18-14 defeat in the Champs Sports Bowl to conclude the 2011 season.

Florida State ended the 2020 season with a 3-6 record and hasn’t finished with a winning record since a 7-6 campaign in 2017. Notre Dame is 33-5 in the past three seasons.

Correction

Due to a reporter's errors, a previous version of this story cited the wrong records for the Notre Dame-Florida State football series. Florida State holds a 6-4 advantage over Notre Dame all time. Irish head coach Brian Kelly is 2-2 against the Seminoles with victories coming in 2018 and 2020.

The Tribune regrets the errors.

