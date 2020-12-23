Notre Dame's one-season football appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference produced more league honors for the Irish on Wednesday.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was named ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Brian Kelly was named ACC Coach of the Year.
In his first year as a starter as a redshirt freshman, Williams leads all FBS freshmen in rushing yards (1,061), rushing touchdowns (12) and total touchdowns (13).
Williams, who was a second-team All-ACC pick, received 42 of the 64 votes from media members and ACC head coaches for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He received 37 votes for overall Rookie of the Year. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Owusu-Koramoah, who won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker this week, received 29 votes for Defensive Player of the Year. He has totaled 56 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two recovered fumbles, two quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season.
Kelly, with 17 votes, beat out N.C. State's Dave Doeren for ACC Coach of the Year by one vote. The No. 4 Irish (10-1) carried a 16-game winning streak into Saturday's 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship.
The Irish will meet No. 1 Alabama (11-0) on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m. EST on ESPN).