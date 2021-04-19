Notre Dame and Indiana haven’t met on the football field since 1991.
The Irish and Hoosiers plan to change that in the somewhat distant future. The two programs announced a two-game series between them for 2030 and 2031.
Notre Dame will host Indiana in South Bend on Aug. 31, 2030. The Hoosiers will host the Irish in Bloomington on Sept. 27, 2031.
Notre Dame holds a 23-5-1 advantage in its 29 matchups with Indiana spanning back to 1898. The Irish beat the Hoosiers 49-27 in Notre Dame Stadium when the two last met in 1991. The previous 28 matchups happened before 1959.
Notre Dame hasn’t played a road game at Indiana since a 20-7 Hoosiers’ victory in 1950.
The Indiana game scheduled for 2030 will almost certainly be the season opener for the Irish. Notre Dame is also slated to play home games against Duke, Florida State and Boston College and road games against Louisville, Boston College and Navy in 2030.
Extensions of Notre Dame’s annual matchups with Stanford and USC have yet to be announced beyond 2024 and 2026, respectively.
The Irish already have nine games scheduled for 2031: at home against South Florida, Florida, N.C. State, Miami and Navy and on the road against Clemson, Indiana, Virginia and North Carolina.