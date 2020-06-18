“An incredible opportunity to join our team in an expression of unity. Let’s #staNDtogether in support of those facing oppression and inequality, and begin the process of bringing about change right here in our community.” — Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea
The Notre Dame football team’s commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement leaps out of the conceptual stage and into action on Friday.
The university, the athletic department and the football program will be celebrating Juneteenth on Friday with a celebration that includes a “peaceful prayer and unity walk for equality” on the Notre Dame campus, beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
The event will begin and end at the Irish Green (between the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Angela Boulevard). It will include an opening prayer from Irish senior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, and speeches from grad senior defensive end Daelin Hayes, junior offensive lineman Max Siegel and head coach Brian Kelly.
Participants are being asked to wear black shirts.
People outside of the immediate Notre Dame community are welcome to attend, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone attending is expected to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing during their time on campus.
Because the players are quarantining in preparation for the start of voluntary workouts on Monday, there will be no availability for autographs or player interactions.
“It’s time to rally our community in support of our minority citizens and students in an effort to bring about long-lasting change,” Hayes tweeted. “We as an entire community must remain intentional and proactive in our quest for equality. I look forward to seeing #IrishNation tomorrow!!”
I'll be there.
