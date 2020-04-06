The Shirt is back, and so is its unveiling, for a 31st year.
The reveal will just be a little different this year.
At 6 p.m. (EDT), on April 17 — what would have been the eve of the annual Blue-Gold Game — the public will get its first look at the popular Notre Dame football accessory.
A special unveiling video, featuring footage that concludes with the revealing of this year’s design, can be seen on The Shirt’s official Facebook, Twitter (@theshirtND), Instagram (@theshirtnd), and YouTube accounts.
The Shirt will be available for purchase at the Hammes online bookstore directly after the 6 p.m. unveiling. Proceeds from sales go toward student clubs and organizations, The Shirt Charity Fund, and the new Student Experience Fund.
Since 1990 more than 3 million shirts have been sold, and more than $12 million has been raised for the charities connected to the sales. In that first year, two different designs were marketed, making this year’s shirt the 32nd rendition.
The best-selling version was 2011, with 165,000 units sold.
