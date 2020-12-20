In the days that followed both his Notre Dame football team’s January 2013 reality check delivered by Alabama and the serious thoughts that ensued of opting out for an NFL job, Brian Kelly remapped his ND blueprint.
Football has evolved and so have the answers the Irish football coach concocted to try to build sustainable success at Notre Dame and a path to actually winning big games in the postseason.
What hasn’t changed? Eight seasons later, Alabama — A 42-14 victor to cap the 2012 season — is still the gold standard.
On Jan. 1, the two football programs finally collide again.
The College Football Playoff selection committee Sunday paired the No. 1 Crimson Tide (11-0) against the No. 4 Irish (10-1) to meet in the relocated Rose Bowl semifinal in Arlington, Texas. No. 2 Clemson (10-1) and No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) clash in the Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1 in New Orleans.
The survivors meet Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., to crown a champion in the wildest college football season since, say, 1918 — when the sport dodged at times and forged through at others a pandemic.
The current pandemic also figured into the reasoning behind staging the Alabama-ND semifinal in Texas rather than New Orleans.
“Related to the uniqueness of this year, the No. 1 team by the committee is always given the benefit of the doubt or maybe the biggest advantage," CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said. "In this case, we know that there’s going to be 16,000 fans able to watch in Arlington, and we know there are going to be 3,000 fans that are going to be able to watch the game in New Orleans.
“So the committee decided that the advantage was for the No. 1 team to have more fans able to watch them.”
Notre Dame’s 34-10 waxing from perennial ACC kingpin Clemson Saturday in Charlotte, N.C., bumped the Irish down two spots in the final CFP standings. Alabama had a bad night too, relatively speaking.
The Crimson Tide rolled up 605 yards in total offense, but had to hold on late for a 52-46 victory over Florida in the SEC Championship Game, Saturday night in Atlanta.
Had the Irish slipped to No. 5 or lower, they would have ended up in the Jan. 2 Orange Bowl.
The Rose Bowl matchup will be ND’s second confrontation with a No. 1-ranked team in less than 60 days. Its Nov. 7 game with then-No. 1 Clemson, a 47-40 double overtime Irish victory, came after a 15-year wait to play No. 1.
Just on the outside looking in on the playoff were No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) and No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2).
“Two teams that have really similar résumés," Barta said in explaining what gave the Irish the edge over the Aggies. "They’ve played similar schedules. Coming into this weekend, Notre Dame was undefeated. They had beaten the No. 2 team, now in Clemson, and on the road against the No. 13 team, in North Carolina.
“And Texas A&M’s top win was against a very good Florida team. So very similar résumés. But in the end, the committee felt like Notre Dame had earned its way there based on the complete analysis of the résumé, and that probably came down to having an additional win against a ranked team.”