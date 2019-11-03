Isaiah Pryor will reunite with former high school roommate Houston Griffith at Notre Dame, his father, Richard, told the Tribune on Sunday.
Both safeties out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy will share the field again. Pryor, a former four-star recruit from Ohio State’s 2017 class, is expected to contribute immediately as a graduate transfer, with two years of remaining eligibility starting in 2020.
Defensive pass game coordinator Terry Joseph contacted Pryor the day after he entered his name into the transfer portal in September. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Pryor then took two trips to Notre Dame — an official visit for the Oct. 12 USC game and then an unofficial visit for Saturday's Virginia Tech game.
No other school received a visit from Pryor. Notre Dame positioned itself as Pryor’s heavy favorite, though he first needed the approval of his mother, Lillian. She could not join her son for the USC game but accompanied him this weekend.
The visit for the USC game answered his questions relating to academics. Isaiah Pryor plans to work toward a master’s degree and potentially a doctorate.
Witnessing Notre Dame’s three-man safety rotation firsthand also enticed Pryor.
“I feel like I would fit well into their scheme,” Isaiah Pryor told the Tribune last month.
The current group includes starters Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, with freshman Kyle Hamilton to plug in every few drives and on third-and-long passing situations. Elliott’s eligibility expires following this year. But even if Gilman departs early for the NFL Draft, a three-man platoon remains a possibility now that Pryor is in the mix.
Hamilton, Griffith and Pryor have all played in high-leverage situations. All three were held in high regard by the recruiting world as well. Both 247Sports and Rivals ranked each of them among the top 150 overall players in their respective recruiting classes.
247Sports ranked Pryor as its No. 10 safety and No. 77 overall player in the 2017 class. Rivals pegged him No. 12 at the position and No. 106 overall. Pryor started seven games for the Buckeyes as a sophomore in 2018, recording 31 tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception. He struggled to maintain his status as a starter in a position group loaded with talent for the Buckeyes.
“I think he’s a strong safety,” Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell said. “Very strong tackler. Doesn’t mind sending a message over the middle and hitting people.”
The Pryor addition comes with low risk and high upside for the Irish. The best-case scenario sees Pryor living up to his recruiting hype and becoming a starter beside Griffith or Hamilton. At worst, Pryor becomes the third safety used for a rotation and adds depth to what could have been a depleted position group.
Without Pryor, Notre Dame may have been left with only four scholarship safeties on the roster next season: sophomore DJ Brown, freshman Litchfield Ajavon, Griffith and Hamilton. Sophomore safety Derrik Allen, a former four-star recruit, left the Irish for Georgia Tech in August.
No safeties from the 2020 recruiting class are expected to land with the Irish either. Notre Dame earned commitments from three cornerbacks who could move to safety, in Caleb Offord, Landen Bartleson and Clarence Lewis.
Notre Dame also pursued Isaiah Pryor as a high school recruit. He trekked to Notre Dame in 2015 for the Blue-Gold Game.
“We had a really, really good visit when we were there,” said Richard Pryor. “Notre Dame was one of his top schools. He said that (head coach Brian) Kelly had a scholarship offer the minute he walked through the door.
“Nobody has done that in all of the visits he’s ever had.”
Pryor becomes the fifth grad transfer in program history, after wide receivers Cam Smith (Arizona State) and Freddy Canteen (Michigan), cornerback Cody Riggs (Florida) and safety Avery Sebastian (California).
“The level of tradition that is upheld there,” Isaiah Pryor said of what stood out about Notre Dame’s home game against USC. “I wasn’t really sure exactly what they were doing. But just being there in the crowd, seeing the fans and what they do. Every time they score, they throw everybody up in the air and do crazy stuff like that.
“There’s a lot of tradition there, and I have a lot of respect for that.”
Gilman departing early for the NFL draft - is this a joke. If he's lucky - and I mean really lucky - he might make someone's scout squad for one year before he gets cut permanently.
