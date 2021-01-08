Notre Dame left guard Aaron Banks was named to the NCAA’s Consensus All-America team Friday.
By making the first-team on the All-American lists from The Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association and the second team from The Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation, Banks finished in a three-way tie on the offensive line with BYU’s Brady Christensen and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.
Banks was not named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
Notre Dame left tackle Liam Eichenberg was guaranteed a spot on the consensus All-America team by making four of the five All-America first teams that are considered by the NCAA. The AP selected Eichenberg as a second-team All-American, which prevented him from reaching unanimous All-American status.
Three offensive linemen were named unanimous All-Americans: Alabama center Landon Dickerson, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood, who won the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the 30th Notre Dame player to be named a unanimous All-American. Five of those players were selected in two seasons.
Banks, Eichenberg and Owusu-Koramoah are the 87th, 88th and 89th Notre Dame players to become consensus All-Americans in program history. Those 89 players accounted for 105 selections with 16 players selected in two seasons.
The Irish finished the season with three consensus All-Americans for the first time since 1990. Notre Dame had four consensus All-Americans that season: wide receiver Rocket Ismail, defensive tackle Chris Zorich, linebacker Michael Stonebreaker and cornerback Todd Lyght.
Consensus All-America
Offense
WR—*DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr.
WR—Elijah Moore, Ole Miss, 5-9, 184, Jr.
TE—*Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 246, Jr.
OL—*Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr.
OL—*Wyatt Davis, Ohio St., 6-4, 315, Jr.
OL—Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 6-6, 302, Sr.
OL—+Brady Christensen, BYU, 6-6, 300, Jr.
OL—+Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 6-5, 330, Sr.
OL—+Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So.
C—*Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, Sr.
QB—Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, Jr.
RB—*Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr.
RB—*Breece Hall, Iowa St., 6-1, 215, So.
PK—*Jose Borregales, Miami (FL), 5-10, 205, Sr.
Returner/All-Purpose—Travis Etienne, Clemson, 5-10, 205, Sr.
Returner/All-Purpose—Avery Williams, Boise St., 5-9, 195, Sr.
Defense
DL—*Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr.
DL—Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 270, Sr.
DL—Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina, 6-2, 260, Sr.
DL—+Darius Stills, West Virginia, 6-1, 285, Sr.
DL—+Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260, Sr.
LB—*Zaven Collins, Tulsa, 6-4, 260, Jr.
LB—*Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 6-1, 215, Sr.
LB—Joseph Ossai, Texas, 6-4, 235, Jr.
DB—*Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr.
DB—Shaun Wade, Ohio St., 6-1, 195, Sr.
DB—Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr.
DB—Talanoa Hufanga, Southern California, 6-1, 215, Jr.
P—*Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 6-0, 255, Sr.
Notes: +There was a tie for the final position at defensive line and a three-way tie last offensive line position; *Indicates unanimous first team selection