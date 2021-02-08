The largest wide receiver listed on Notre Dame’s roster has entered his name into the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-5, 219-pound Micah Jones made the news public Monday a month after concluding his third season with the Irish. Jones mentioned in his announcement posted to Twitter that he will receive his Notre Dame degree in May.
Playing in just five career games, Jones has yet to record a catch in college. He spent his time as a reserve behind Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool, Kevin Austin Jr., Joe Wilkins Jr. and others at boundary receiver.
Heading into his senior season in 2021, Jones was not expected to see the field much. Austin and Wilkins are likely the top two boundary receivers. With the NCAA's blanket COVID-19 waiver, Jones could play two seasons at his new school with the possibility for a third if he applies for it.
Jones may have been the most polarizing recruit to sign with the Irish in the 2018 recruiting class with a wide difference in his rankings. Rivals valued Jones as a four-star recruit and ranked him as its No. 38 receiver and No. 192 overall player in the class. 247Sports considered Jones to be a three-star receiver and pegged him No. 131 at his position and No. 956 overall.
As a high school senior at Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township, Jones caught 53 passes for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), cornerback Noah Boykin (UMass), center Luke Jones (Arkansas), linebacker Jack Lamb (Colorado), running back Jahmir Smith (Appalachian State), defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin (Duke), safety Derrik Allen (Georgia Tech) and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (Texas) are the other members of Notre Dame’s 27-player 2018 class who have transferred or plan to transfer elsewhere.
Since the end of last season, six Irish players committed to or enrolled at a new school: wide receiver Jafar Armstrong (Illinois), cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (Arizona), walk-on center Colin Grunhard (Kansas), Smith, Lamb and Oghoufo.
Safety Houston Griffith put his name into the transfer portal last month but returned to Notre Dame.
