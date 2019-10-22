Notre Dame on Tuesday was among 24 offensive line units to make the first cut for the 2019 Joe Moore Award.
The award, named after the iconic former Irish offensive line coach, is awarded annually to the nation’s top offensive line in college football. Notre Dame won it in 2017.
Also earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll are the O-lines of Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Baylor, Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 19 and finalists on Dec. 10. Selection of the 2019 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.
