SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football begins its 2019 journey matching the highest preseason poll position in the Amway coaches poll during head coach Brian Kelly’s 10 seasons at ND.
The ninth-ranked Irish, who open the season Sept. 2 at unranked Louisville, face three teams in the inaugural coaches poll of 2019 — No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Michigan and No. 23 Stanford — all on the road.
Five other Irish opponents garnered votes — Virginia Tech, USC, Virginia, Duke and Boston College. The Associated Press writers preseason poll comes out Aug. 19 at noon EDT.
Defending national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama went 1-2 in the coaches poll. The Tigers garnered 59 of the 65 first-place votes, with Alabama collecting the other six.
Florida finished a mere three poll points ahead of the Irish (1,103 to 1,100), at No. 8.
Kelly is not a member of the 65-man panel of voters, having given up his ballot after the 2016 season to rid himself of that time commitment. The Irish finished 4-8 that year.
That’s also the season Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 in the preseason coaches poll, establishing a Kelly Era high. The last time ND began the season ranked higher than ninth was 2006, when Charlie Weis’ second Irish team was the preseason No. 3 team in the coaches poll.
The Irish were No. 11 in the 2018 preseason coaches poll and finished No. 5 in both polls after a 30-3 loss to Clemson, Dec. 29 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Kelly meets with the media en masse Friday for the first time since mid-April. The Irish open training camp off campus Sunday in Culver, Ind.
AMWAY COACHES PRESEASON POLL
|1
|Clemson
|0-0
|1619
|59
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|0-0
|1566
|6
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|0-0
|1447
|0
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|1415
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Ohio State
|0-0
|1368
|0
|5
|—
|5/5
|6
|Louisiana State
|0-0
|1218
|0
|6
|—
|6/6
|7
|Michigan
|0-0
|1155
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Florida
|0-0
|1103
|0
|8
|—
|8/8
|9
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|1100
|0
|9
|—
|9/9
|10
|Texas
|0-0
|1038
|0
|10
|—
|10/10
|11
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|893
|0
|11
|—
|11/11
|12
|Washington
|0-0
|834
|0
|12
|—
|12/12
|13
|Oregon
|0-0
|787
|0
|13
|—
|13/13
|14
|Penn State
|0-0
|699
|0
|14
|—
|14/14
|15
|Utah
|0-0
|642
|0
|15
|—
|15/15
|16
|Auburn
|0-0
|606
|0
|16
|—
|16/16
|17
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|436
|0
|17
|—
|17/17
|17
|Central Florida
|0-0
|436
|0
|17
|—
|17/17
|19
|Iowa
|0-0
|343
|0
|19
|—
|19/19
|20
|Michigan State
|0-0
|313
|0
|20
|—
|20/20
|21
|Washington State
|0-0
|274
|0
|21
|—
|21/21
|22
|Syracuse
|0-0
|227
|0
|22
|—
|22/22
|23
|Stanford
|0-0
|200
|0
|23
|—
|23/23
|24
|Iowa State
|0-0
|169
|0
|24
|—
|24/24
|25
|Northwestern
|0-0
|161
|0
|25
|—
|25/25
(1) comment
What do you feel ids the impetus for Michigan being ranked so high...again? I am just curious.
