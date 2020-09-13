We’re No. 1?
Notre Dame actually finds itself tied for the top spot nationally in some obscure statistical categories a day after opening its season with a 27-13 victory over Duke, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
As for the polls, now almost free of the 54 FBS teams that canceled fall football, the Irish (1-0 overall, 1-0 ACC) moved up three spots to No. 7 in both the AP and coaches versions. One of the 61 AP voters put non-playing Boise State on his/her ballot. And the glitch wasn’t discovered until after the poll was published.
So the Broncos gleaned six poll points.
Clemson, ND’s Nov. 7 opponent in South Bend, remained No. 1 in both polls. Future Irish opponents in the AP Top 25 are North Carolina (12th), Louisville (18th) and Pitt (25th).
Saturday’s opponent, South Florida (1-0), picked up six poll points. ND’s lone non-conference game during its presumed temporary journey as an Athletic Coast Conference member will have a 2:30 EDT start time, but will be televised on USA Network instead of NBC.
NBC is committed to U.S. Open golf coverage on Saturday.
Most notably the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams are missing from both polls, though the Big Ten appears to be seriously waffling about opting back in and starting in October. Almost half of the Top 25 has yet to open the season.
Army is the only 2-0 team in the poll.
Only 41 of the 76 teams committed to playing in the fall have played any games yet.
Statistically speaking, the Irish are tied for first in fourth-down conversions (100%) and fourth-down conversion defense (0%). And they’re one of 22 teams that didn’t lose a fumble among the 41 who have had a chance to.
Where ND is faring the worst statistically is kickoff coverage (31st) and punt coverage (27th).
In the individual national stats, ND redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams first career start resulted in him landing 11th in rushing yards per game (112) and first in yards per reception (46.5).
Freshman Chris Tyree is eighth in kickoff returns (22.5), while quarterback Ian Book is 21st of 36 qualifiers in passing efficiency (136.7 ratings points).