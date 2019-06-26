Aaron Banks followed up his first year as a Notre Dame starting offensive lineman with a spring that had observers wondering if the left guard perhaps had the highest ceiling among a surging positon group.
The positive momentum hit a speed bump recently as the 6-foot-6, 325-pound junior underwent foot surgery last week, a source confirmed Wednesday. Irish Sports Daily was the first outlet to report the news.
The source said Banks is expected to be ready sometime during training camp. The Irish open camp Aug. 4 in Culver, Ind. They open the 2019 season on the road, Sept. 2 at Louisville.
The Alameda, Calif., product played in all 13 games last season for the Irish (12-1), but his role increased significantly after grad senior Alex Bars suffered a season-ending knee injury in game five against Stanford, on Sept. 29.
Trevor Ruhland was the short-term solution, but Banks was the long-term answer, as he started the final six games of the season, including the 30-3 loss to Clemson, Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff.
Should Banks’ recovery linger past its expected timetable, junior utilityman Josh Lugg — a 6-7, 310-pound junior — would figure to get most of the work at left guard.
