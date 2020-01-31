Notre Dame has hired 2016 graduate Olivia Mitchell as its new director of football operations.
Mitchell worked as Notre Dame’s assistant director of football operations last year under former director of football operations Jason Michelson, who left head coach Brian Kelly’s program following the 2019 season. Mitchell is the eighth woman actively working as a director of football operations for a Power Five program.
Mitchell isn’t the first woman to serve as Notre Dame’s director of football operations. Erica Genise held the title from 2002-04 under former head coach Tyrone Willingham.
"I’m beyond thankful to coach Kelly and Notre Dame football for this opportunity,” Mitchell said in a statement provided to the Tribune. “We have an amazing support staff here, and I’m humbled to be a part of a group that works hard each and every day to help fulfill our mission to graduate champions.”
As Notre Dame’s director of football operations, Mitchell will supervise and coordinate many of the program’s administrative and operational details, including team travel, preseason camp arrangements, the annual coaches clinic and summer camps. She will report to Ron Powlus, Notre Dame’s associate athletic director for football.
Mitchell has been involved with the Irish football program since her freshman year as an ND student. In four years, she worked her way up to senior recruiting assistant. Mitchell, who also was a cheerleader for the Irish, interned with sports agency Athletes First and the Chicago Bears as an undergraduate.
Upon graduating in 2016 with a degree in marketing, Mitchell took a job as a team operations intern for the College Football Playoff. She returned to Notre Dame in 2017 as a football operations intern before being promoted to coordinator of football operations.
Evidently it's not an important position.
It makes about as much sense as Kelly appointing Notre Dame positions coaches such as Autry Denson who did ZERO recruiting. Todd Light accomplished nothing either. This hire is worse and another ND grad
You are just as bad, if not worse than camerdf!! I don't even know how either of you call yourselves Notre Dame fans!! Go be negative somewhere else!
Why don't you take your trashy liberal ideas somewhere else? Notre Dame fans want candidates that are not politically correct but have the best qualifications unlike you
Are you a racist, a feminist or just a plain jerk???
Are you another Mayor Pete?
It's funny how many jerks immediately toss out the race card or the feminist card, etc. People like you wish to feel superior to others, I guess, by denigrating those whose opinion differs from yours. I said nothing having to do with race or sex, you obviously are the one with issues.
Canerdf, You hit the nail on the head. These people want staff like Auty Denson that are total incompetents
Why would you say this? Because she's young, because she's a female or because she is black? What is wrong with you that you would want to take away the excitement of her promotion. She obviously has worked hard and done well to be promoted at a young age. Her experience shows her track record and she is one of 5 women in power 5 to have this role. Support, don't degrade or keep your comments to yourself.
GoND, What is wrong with you that you would want this woman as director of anything? Too Many people in this lousy society are in positions they don't deserve. I suppose that you think that Kobe Byrant is a hero too
Go troll somewhere else! You and your negative comments are not wanted here!
What experience? She is still wet behind the ears. And stop with the foolishness about "one of 5 women...". Everybody wants to be the first woman, the 3rd Lithuanian, one of a select few, etc. Those are meaningless stats to answer trivia questions. How did I degrade? If you run a top-notch organization you recruit the best people to serve in every position. Maybe she is the best, but the position can't be important to give it to a young, inexperienced person. As I look at it again, it appears to be less important than the title would imply. Hey,i wish her the best.
Canerdf, Hiring this woman is a disaster so don't try to placate these nasty liberals
Ms. Mitchell seems more than qualified. On top of that shes already part of the Irish Family. Congratulations Olivia and wish you much success!
Unbelievable what our fans will gripe about. Best of luck to this nice young lady!
“Often those that criticise others reveal what he himself lacks.”
