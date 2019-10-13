Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after scoring during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND — Failing to score didn’t feel like an option.
With ninth-ranked Notre Dame’s lead cut to three points with 10:27 remaining in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish needed their offense to put away USC.
They did exactly that with a 14-play, 75-yard drive lasting 6:54 to put Notre Dame’s lead back up to 10 points. An eight-yard touchdown run by Irish quarterback Ian Book proved to be the difference in a 30-27 Notre Dame victory.
“I really felt all 11 guys were truly confident we were going to go down and score,” Book said. “I could feel the buzz, I could feel the energy, and I was just confident as I could be that we were going to be in the right play calls, and we just had to go out there and do it, and that's what we did.”
Book found the end zone on a designed quarterback draw with a crease between center Jarrett Patterson and left guard Aaron Banks. Two plays before, Book scrambled for 17 yards on third-and-10. On a night when Book couldn’t find consistent success in the passing game (17-of-32 for 165 yards and one touchdown), his legs picked up crucial yardage for the Irish.
Book attempted only two passes on the game-clinching drive: both completions for a combined 21 yards to tight end Cole Kmet. The rest of the damage was done on the ground to cap a night in which the Irish (5-1) rushed for 308 yards.
“We knew we were going to score before the drive even started,” said Kmet, who scored Notre Dame’s first touchdown on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter. “There was no other option.”
Senior running back Tony Jones Jr. continued to be Notre Dame’s lead back on a night when junior Jafar Armstrong made his long-awaited return to the offense. Armstrong, who had been sidelined since the first half of the Sept. 2 season opener with an abdominal injury, played a minimal role (one carry for a four-yard loss) as Jones carried the load.
A career-high 25 carries went for a career-high 176 yards for Jones. He rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time this season and the third consecutive game.
Has anything changed for Jones in the last few weeks?
“I’ve always been like this,” Jones said. “Coach let me out the cage a little bit.”
Though Jones has been relegated to a rotational role as a backup for most of his career, Kelly insists his senior running back is more than a journeyman.
“He just doesn't have 4.3 speed,” Kelly said. “But he blocks, he's tough, he's physical, he's going to get you the extra yard. Who wouldn't want a back like that? He plays through nicks and bumps. He practices hard. He's a great teammate.
“Give me a boatload of Tony Joneses, and I'll take them in a heartbeat.”
One was too much for USC (3-3) to handle. But the Trojans couldn’t slow down many of Notre Dame’s other running options either. Sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy took a toss for a 51-yard touchdown on a misdirection running play in the second quarter. Book rushed 12 times for 49 yards. Even sophomore running back Jahmir Smith turned his five carries into 32 yards.
The Trojans hadn’t allowed an opponent to rush for more than 247 yards in their first five games. Only two — Utah and Fresno State — surpassed the 200-yard mark.
Kelly said USC’s defense opted to play with two deep safeties which opened up the running game opportunities. After Book hit wide receiver Chase Claypool on a 26-yard completion on the second offensive play for Notre Dame, Kelly said the Trojans adjusted to make sure the Irish couldn’t exploit them in the passing game.
“If you're going to play two deep, we have to run the football,” Kelly said. “If we can't, we're not good enough.”
Notre Dame’s defense chose to take away USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from its passing attack. The Irish limited him to four catches for 29 yards, but freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis found big plays with sophomore receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The youngest brother of former Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown finished with eight receptions for 112 yards including a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“We needed to be in better leverage,” Kelly said of the St. Brown touchdown. “That's one where we needed to execute better in that situation. But No. 1 was to take Pittman out of the game, which we did, and I thought in the first half we executed exactly the way I wanted to defensively.”
The Irish defense struggled to keep USC out of the end zone late in the second half. St. Brown’s touchdown cut Notre Dame’s lead to 20-13 with 2:34 left in the third quarter. Then a five-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns cut Notre Dame’s lead to 23-20 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Slovis, who returned to the starting lineup after suffering a concussion in the 30-23 win over Utah on Sept. 20, looked poised in throwing 24-of-35 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Slovis fumbled once, but USC wide receiver Drake London recovered it. He was sacked four times and didn’t throw any interceptions.
USC running back Markese Stepp scored the last Trojan touchdown on a two-yard run with 1:04 remaining. The Irish secured the ensuing onside kick to end the USC rally.
Stepp, a former Notre Dame verbal commitment, led USC with 10 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown. A little jawing between Stepp and Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem eventually turned into a scrum between both teams at the end of the first half, when other players and coaches rushed onto the field.
The officials flagged every player on both teams with unsportsmanlike penalties for the incident. Notre Dame’s 17-3 halftime lead wasn’t going to go uncontested.
“When you're down on the field, you know if a team has some fight in them,” Kelly said. “They had some fight, and (the Irish players) could feel that at halftime that they were going to have to play four quarters.”
But the first-half hole was too much too overcome.
“Do I feel like we should have won? No,” said USC head coach Clay Helton. “We didn't do enough in the first half to put ourselves in position.”
Kicker Jonathan Doerer became a surprise hero for Notre Dame with three field goals of more than 42 yards and received the game ball from Kelly. Doerer entered preseason camp not guaranteed the starting place-kicker job, with freshman walk-on Harrison Leonard pushing for an opportunity to replace Justin Yoon.
Doerer delivered for the Irish on Saturday with field goals of 45, 52 and 43 yards. His 52-yard make was the longest field goal for the Irish since Yoon hit a 52-yard field goal against Navy in 2015 and was just one yard short of tying the school record of 53 yards held by Kyle Brindza (2013) and Dave Reeve (1976).
Kelly praised Doerer, who wasn’t available to reporters following the game, for improving in the offseason and tapping into the talent the Irish saw in him as a recruit.
“His mindset is ‘I have to do better,’” Kelly said. “‘I'm a better kicker than this. I'm going to find a way to make sure that I am repeating this, and I'm going to be the kind of kicker I think I should be,’ and all the credit goes to him.”
After Notre Dame’s 23-17 loss to Georgia, defensive end Khalid Kareem offered a warning to future opponents that this Irish team was coming. Following Saturday’s game, Irish right tackle Robert Hainsey said he challenged the offensive line to be better after the Georgia loss too.
The promise and demand have been met.
“With everyone working as hard as they can, we’ll reach our potential,” Hainsey said of the offensive line. “When we’re playing to the highest level that we can, it’s a scary group to go against.”
Kareem, a senior who barely had a voice left for postgame interviews, even admitted that a win over rival USC meant a little bit more. Losing wasn’t an option.
“I definitely will remember this one forever,” Kareem said. “This is my last one, so I’m happy to get the dub (W).”
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs in a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) gets stopped by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is held back by a coach as Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs past Southern California’s Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly points at the video board while talking to a referee during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) blocks Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) from making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) grabs the helmet of Southern California’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after a tackle during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) lifts up teammate Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) makes a catch over Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) surrounded by Notre Dame defenders during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jalen Elliott (21) hangs onto Southern California’s Drake London (15) as he recovers a fumble by his team during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) gets past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) and Southern California’s C.J. Pollard (28) continue to block after the play during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) andAlohi Gilman (11) try to stop Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after scoring during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) tries to get over Southern California’s Kana'i Mauga (26) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) tries to avoid Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) is tackled by Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) and Kurt Hinish (41) force a fumble as they tackle Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) is tackled by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) and Drake Jackson (99) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tackles Southern California’s Erik Krommenhoek (84) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs in a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) is upended as he scores a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Fans wave flashlights during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) gets stopped by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) breaks free after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jahmir Smith (34) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is held back by a coach as Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California Song Girls look on during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) runs past Southern California’s Velus Jones Jr. (1) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly points at the video board while talking to a referee during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) blocks Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) from making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem (53) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) throws during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) reacts after a big catch during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Southern California players are separated by referees at the end of the first half during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) grabs the helmet of Southern California’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) after a tackle during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) throws downfield during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) lifts up teammate Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Large military cargo planes perform a flyover before the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Brandon Garcia (39) kicks for an extra point during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s cheerleaders celebrate on the field after a touchdown during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) makes a catch over Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) surrounded by Notre Dame defenders during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jalen Elliott (21) hangs onto Southern California’s Drake London (15) as he recovers a fumble by his team during the Southern California-Notre Dame NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) gets past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem (53) tackles Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) and Southern California’s C.J. Pollard (28) continue to block after the play during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) looks to throw during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly calls to the referees during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman (11) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Asmar Bilal (22) andAlohi Gilman (11) try to stop Southern California’s Stephen Carr (7) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) looks to throw during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame fans wave towels during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) runs the ball during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Planes fly over the stadium before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Fans cheer as Notre Dame players walk into the stadium before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The sun illuminates mums on the sideline before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The video board before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks in before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Flags fly before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame players walk off the field before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame's Brian Polian celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) after scoring during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
People keep warm on the sideline during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame cheerleaders do a routine during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame fans wave towels during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) celebrates with teammates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
A Notre Dame cheerleader waves a flag during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) shakes hands with Clay Helton, Head Coach after the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Bo Bauer (52) celebrates during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) tries to get over Southern California’s Kana'i Mauga (26) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) shakes hands with Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick after the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) tries to get past Southern California’s Talanoa Hufanga (15) the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The moon rises before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Planes circle to do a flyover near the Aloft Hotel before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Robert Hainsey (72) lifts Braden Lenzy (25) after a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (84) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Kurt Hinish (41) pressures Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Tony Jones Jr. (6) breaks free for a long run during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy (25) tries to avoid Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) is tackled by Southern California’s Chris Steele (8) after making a catch during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) and Kurt Hinish (41) force a fumble as they tackle Southern California’s Kedon Slovis (9) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Chris Finke (10) is tackled by Southern California’s Olaijah Griffin (2) and Drake Jackson (99) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) tries to evade Caleb Tremblay (96) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Ian Book (12) greets fans following the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tackles Southern California’s Erik Krommenhoek (84) during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s Jamir Jones (44) celebrates after a sack during the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA Football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
