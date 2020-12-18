The hardware Ian Book wants the most will be handed out Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla., following the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Not that the Notre Dame quarterback is averse to picking up some other individual trophies along the way.
On Friday, the grad senior was named the winner of the Pop Warner National College Football Award.
Established in 2010, the award recognizes a senior who shows exceptional leadership on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
The other five finalists were Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Stanford safety Malik Antoine, Alabama tight end Miller Forristall and Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young.
Book is the first Notre Dame player to win the award. Last year’s winner was former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Earlier in the week, Book was named one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, one of several awards honoring the nation’s top quarterback. He was also named one of 20 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
Next week, a flurry of individual awards and the Joe Moore Award for outstanding offensive line play will name their finalists. Most award winners will be named Jan. 7, with some exceptions.
On Monday, the Associated Press will reveal its All-ACC team and conference award winners. For the first — and likely last — time, Notre Dame players are eligible for these honors. The same goes for the All-ACC team and conference award winners put out by the conference itself.
Those will be unveiled Monday through Wednesday on the ACC Network.