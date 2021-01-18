Given how reliable running back Kyren Williams was for Notre Dame football last season, it might be hard to remember that he was still in his freshman year of eligibility.
A reminder came Monday when Williams was named to the 2020 Freshman All-America Team by the Football Writers Association of America. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Williams became only the second offensive player from Notre Dame to make the team since its inception in 2001.
Williams gave Notre Dame its second Freshman All-American in as many years following after safety Kyle Hamilton from the previous season. The Irish have now landed eight players on the Freshman All-America Team starting with offensive tackle Sam Young in 2006.
Williams rushed 211 times for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 35 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown.
As a true freshman in 2019, Williams registered four carries for 26 yards and one catch for three years while playing in only four games, which allowed him to retain his freshman eligibility for 2020.
Williams, the ACC Rookie of the Year, was also one of three finalists for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year. The award was given to Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on Monday.