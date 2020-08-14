Notre Dame sophomore reserve defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah will likely miss the 2020 regular season after undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.
His recovery timeline could see him return for postseason play, however.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Fort Worth, Texas, product was able to redshirt last season as a freshman, having played in two games — against New Mexico and Bowling Green — while recording one tackle. He was not expected to break into the two-deeps this season.
According to Notre Dame’s sports information department, Osafo-Mensah suffered the injury to his lateral meniscus on Aug. 4 during tem activities.