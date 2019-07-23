Tickets to every home Notre Dame football game in the 2019 season should be available Thursday when the university’s public sale starts online (und.com/buytickets) at 6 p.m. EDT.
That includes the USC game on Oct. 12.
But in order to purchase tickets through the public sale to see the Irish and Trojans play at Notre Dame Stadium, buyers will need to select a new three-game package.
With a $100 contribution to the Rockne Athletics Fund, which provides scholarships and financial support for Notre Dame’s 26 varsity programs, customers will then be required to purchase tickets to the USC, Bowling Green and Boston College games at face value. The $100 contribution, which can be made online, allows access to purchase up to four lower corner tickets.
Notre Dame’s home ticket prices have remained the same for the third consecutive season. Before the 2017 season, the university introduced a new pricing structure with games valued at different tiers and prices varying throughout different sections of the stadium.
For the 2019 season, only the USC game will be in the highest-priced tier with prices ranging from $95 in upper levels behind both end zones and $250 in lower sections near midfield. In the past two seasons, the Michigan and Florida State games (2018) and Georgia and USC games (2017) were priced at that tier.
The home opener against New Mexico (Sept. 14) and matchups with Bowling Green (Oct. 5) and Navy (Nov. 16) are priced at the lowest tier with public prices ranging from $45 to $245. Games against Virginia (Sept. 28), Virginia Tech (Nov. 2) and Boston College (Nov. 23) are in the middle at $65 to $160.
Tickets in the preferred seating section — the blue box seats along the sidelines near midfield — range from $200 at the lowest-tier games to $300 for the USC game, but those tickets are not available in the public sale.
After the online public sale starts Thursday night, tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Murnane Family Ticket Office and by phone (833-ND-IRISH) on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT in addition to online.
Notre Dame’s single-game presale, which starts Tuesday night for season ticket holders, contributing alumni, undergraduate parents, benefactors, faculty and staff, will impact ticket scarcity, but tickets to all seven home games are expected to still be available Thursday night.
Notre Dame extended its consecutive home sellout streak to 268 games last season.
